Laura Stevenson Heads Out on Tour This December with Adult Mom

The year twenty-nineteen may be winding down, but Laura Stevenson is not about to let it slip away without ONE MORE TOUR.



She'll be back on the road this December backed by THE FRIDGE ("The Big Freeze" band) and joined by Adult Mom, who will open all shows. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am and can be purchased via laurastevenson.net.



Recorded in her childhood home during the dead of winter, The Big Freeze represents a pivotal step for Stevenson. For the first time on record, her voice and guitar are in clear focus. And though it is easily the darkest album of Stevenson's career, it is also without a doubt her most powerful.





LAURA STEVENSON ON TOUR



12.3 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

12.4 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

12.5 - Athens, GA @ Caledonia *

12.6 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch & the Hive *

12.7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

12.9 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt *

12.10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Magestic Lounge *

12.11 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

12.12 - Bloomington, IN @ Bishop *

12.13 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar *

12.14 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club *

12.15 - Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall *



* w/ Adult Mom





