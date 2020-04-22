Lady Antebellum Takes 'Champagne Night' from NBC's SONGLAND to Country Radio

Following last week's season two premiere of NBC's "Songland," multi-platinum trio Lady Antebellum follows fan enthusiasm for "Champagne Night" (BMLG Records), the episode's light-hearted winning song, by delivering it to Country Radio. Immediately going for adds, the "bubbly new hit" ascended to the No. One spot on iTunes All-Genre chart upon premiering as it "sounds exactly like a summer jam," (Music Row). Today "Champagne Night" debuted at No. One on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales Chart.

Listen to the song below!

"We had a blast bringing this song to life for our episode," said Lady A's Hillary Scott. "We started the process of the song over the winter in a very different time and headspace. But now, with everything going on, it's almost like that little dose of exactly what I need right now - a light and fun little reminder to enjoy the simpler moments."

Serving as an ode to a simplified, humble interpretation of the high-life, "Champagne Night" was penned by the show's mentor Shane McAnally, alongside aspiring songwriter Madeline Merlo and Lady A. Yesterday, the band and McAnally surprised Merlo with the news about the song going to Country radio here.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady Antebellum has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. The trio earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN that has been touted as "the finest album of the band's career" (Nashville Scene). Known for their 9X Platinum hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. For more information visit www.ladyantebellum.com.

"Songland" airs on Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC. Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter, H.E.R. will be featured on Monday, April 27.

"Songland" is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Audrey Morrissey ("The Voice"), director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, and multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Ryan Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.





