L7 Releases First Album In 20 Years, SCATTER THE RATS

American grunge legends, L7 have released their blistering 1st new album in 20 years on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. Armed with lyrical daggers, rib-rattling chops, the highly anticipated new record has been positively received from fans and critics alike. It has had accolades from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Revolver, NPR, Kerrang!, Flaunt, Modern Drummer and many more. The band was also featured on NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday.



L7 will support the album with a national spring tour, unleashing their ferocious live show to ecstatic crowds in DC, Chicago, Portland, Philadelphia and more including two very special intimate shows in NYC at Elsewhere. Fans can also catch the band as they join The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival tour across the US with Rancid and others.



Working with producers Norm Block (Jenny Lee, Paper Cranes, Plexi) and Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), L7 recorded Scatter the Rats at Happy Ending Studios, and Sunset Sound in L.A., instilling each track with a kinetic vitality. The new collection embodies everything that made the band so iconic in the first place-the distortion-heavy riffs and headbanging rhythms, sludgy grooves and indelible melodies. Incendiary, cathartic, and down right fun it touches on issues of codependency, lonely hearts, internal conflict and setting aside old grievances for the greater good. Harnessing their revolutionary spirit and boundless energy, L7 achieve a direct transmission of raw feeling, often spiked with biting commentary on the chaos of the world today.



Having toured the world, delivering their take-no-prisoners spirit to massive sold-out crowds in recent years, L7 looks forward to introducing a certain elusive element back into the musical landscape on their upcoming US tour. "We're not rocket science, we're rock & roll," says Sparks. "So if you want to rock, come on back to L7."



L7 National Tour Dates

# = The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival

% = w/ Le Butcherettes



5/10: Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse %

5/11: Phoenix, AZ @ Hance Park #

5/12: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Raceway #

5/14: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk %

5/16: Dallas, TX @ Trees %

5/17: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman %

5/19: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity %

5/21: Chicago, IL @ Metro %

5/22: Columbus, OH @ Express Live %

5/23: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom %

5/28: Washington DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring %

5/29: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

5/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %

6/1: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %

6/2: Englishtown, NJ @ Old Bay Raceway #

6/4: Pittsburg, PA @ Rex Theater %

6/6: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

6/8: Boise, ID @ Memorial Stadium #

6/9: Tacoma, WA @ America's Car Museum #

6/10: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %

6/12: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom %

6/14: Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom %

6/15: San Jose, CA @ Santa Clara Fairgrounds #

6/16: Sacramento, CA @ Murphy's Park #

Formed in 1985, L7 first began as a collaboration between Donita Sparks andSuzi Gardner. Later adding Jennifer Finch and Dee Plakas to the lineup, L7 released their self-titled debut in 1988, followed by 1990's Smell the Magicand 1992's Bricks Are Heavy, a Billboard 200 hit whose lead single "Pretend We're Dead" reached the top 10 on the Alternative Songs chart. In the meantime, L7 founded Rock for Choice and organized the abortion-rights nonprofit's inaugural, history-making concert (a 1991 event also featuring Nirvana and Hole). With Hungry for Stink arriving in 1994, the band joined that summer's Lollapalooza tour, later releasing 1997's The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum and 1999's Slap-Happy. Announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2001, L7 returned for extensive touring in 2015, then put out a pair of back-to-back singles: 2017's "Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago" and 2018's "I Came Back to Bitch." In addition, 2016 saw the release of L7: Pretend We're Dead, a feature-length documentary on L7 by Blue Hats Creative.





