Kyle Hollingsworth Releases New EP '2020'

Kyle Hollingsworth has released his new EP titled 2020.

Amid a six-month touring break from The String Cheese Incident, Hollingsworth decided to branch out and develop some musical ideas on his own. What resulted was five musically diverse and energetic songs including a rousing cover of Vampire Weekend's "Step."

Anticipation for the new 2020 EP has been high. A handful of notable outlets jumped on board early providing first listens of some of the new tracks. Relix premiered "Tufnel's Retreat," Jambase premiered "Live Forever," and The Big Takeover premiered Kyle's take on Vampire Weekend's hit song "Step."

"I love the ability to try different styles and feels with my solo band, it helps me be centered with the mothership of SCI. With this EP, I was just throwing out a collection of songs that speak of where I am right now in my writing, just a fun project to bring in the new decade. From old school prog rock to '90s alt grunge. And it was fun to explore new territory by reinterpreting a tune from one of my favorite bands," said Kyle.

2020 Track Listing

1. Live Forever

2. We Were The Young

3. Step (Vampire Weekend cover)

4. Got it Figured Out (ft. Lyle Divinsky of The Motet)

5. Tufnel's Retreat

Kyle is currently on tour with his band in support of the EP release and will be making select stops across the country, including a handful of special shows in Alaska, Colorado's Front Range, and the Northwest, plus appearances at Summer Camp Music Festival and the all-new Hog Farm Hangout.

KYLE HOLLINGSWORTH ON TOUR

2/28-29 Alyeska Resort | Anchorage, AK

3/6 Fox Theatre | Boulder, CO w/ The Magic Beans

3/7 Ullr's Tavern | Winter Park, CO

4/3-4 Charleston Pour House | Charleston, SC (Everyone Orchestra)

4/10 Washington's | Fort Collins, CO w/ Joel Cummins, The Jauntee

4/11 Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom | Denver, CO w/ Joel Cummins, The Jauntee

4/30 Goodfoot | Portland, OR

5/2 Nectar Lounge | Seattle, WA

5/21-22 Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

5/23 Revival Music Festival | Geneva, MN

6/14 Hog Farm Hangout | Laytonville, CA





