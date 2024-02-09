Kyla Imani Releases New Single 'Couldn't Write a Love Song'

Buzzing out of Manhattan with her own fusion of R&B and pop, singer, songwriter and influencer, Kyla Imani shares a hypnotic and heartfelt new single entitled “Couldn't Write A Love Song” today. Check out “Couldn't Write A Love Song” on all major streaming platforms.

On the track, Kyla's soaring vocals immediately captivate between hypnotic synths and thumping 808s. As hi-hats sizzle, she leans into a variety of infectious melodies while also flexing her heavenly high-register. She speaks candidly on her uncontainable feelings for a significant other, urging, “Boy you ain't nothing like them, nobody else can compare.” It culminates in an undeniable chorus as she admits, “I just couldn't write a love song before I met you.”

The new single arrives on the heels of “Real To You.” Since releasing in November, the latter has become a fan favorite while also picking-up critical praise from the likes of Rolling Out, The Fox Magazine, and more. The Source raved, “Known for her unfiltered approach to storytelling, Kyla Imani invites listeners into her world with raw vulnerability.”

The New York city-born performer has deemed it necessary to use her multi-format platform in ways that extend beyond creating the average bubbly melody. Kyla Imani has been grinding since her 13th birthday when she started her YouTube channel. She recreated Beyoncé's “7/11” music video, which went viral. In 2018, Kyla Imani showcased her soothingly raspy tone with a hard-hitting display of Hip-Hop featuring Jay Critch on her popular hit single, “Sitting Up In My Room.” Soon after, Kyla Imani dropped the banging and catchy bop, “Decline” featuring Deetranada.

Imani's signature songwriting talents are highly coveted as a social media creative, talent ambassador for major brands like L'Oreal, Tampax, Carol's Daughter, Adobe, GrubHub, Garage, Foot Locker, Polaroid and Gushers.

She also serves as host/songwriter for the series "The Hook by Kyla Imani" on BeatStars.com, the popular online digital production marketplace that allows music producers to license and sell beats and give away free beats. She is a graduate of LAAMP, The Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production, and currently writes under Stargate and Pulse. She has been in the studio daily, writing and composing new and raw material, ready to share it with the world.