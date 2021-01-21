Kristen Kae Sets Herself Apart with 'She's Not Me'

Nashville singer-songwriter Kristen Kae is ready to start the new year off with a bang. Today, the Highway Women member released "She's Not Me," debuting on Apple Hot Tracks and premiering exclusively in Cowgirl Magazine. This song proves the self-described "sassy redhead" is like no other. The rocking country-pop single is available on all digital and download streaming platforms now.

Listeners should prepare themselves for sonic twists and turns that will keep them guessing. As the track begins, distant wind chimes give way to a catchy acoustic guitar riff that's accompanied by twangy electric guitar, powerful bass and a suspense-building drumbeat. Think it'd be impossible to sustain this level of energy for the rest of the song? Get ready to think again.

The verses do not disappoint. Kae's gritty powerhouse vocals pair with biting guitar licks to create the perfect lead-in to a chorus where the Kentucky native asserts that her ex's next girl will never be her, no matter how hard she tries. The layered vocals in the post-chorus prove that she is just as adept at harmonizing with own voice as she is with her bandmates'.

The track was written by, Bonnie Dymond (Warner Chappell), Lizzie Cates, Andrew Capra and Kristen Kae. Produced by Highway Women collaborator and fellow Music City-based artist Bonnie Dymond (Warner Chappell). Much like Miranda Lambert's 2005 hit, "Kerosene," the song radiates a strong, confident female energy. It's a quality that is sure to make this single stand out in today's country music landscape. With "She's Not Me," Kae claims a sound that's unmistakably hers.

Listen here.