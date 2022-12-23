Kosling Teams Up With TWICE & Jordan Grace on 'All These Years'
The release is both Kosling's and Jordan Grace's 6th on Protocol.
French maestro Kosling returns to Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings with his new single "All These Years," a feel-good progressive gem for which he teamed up with Austrian newcomers TWICE and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jordan Grace.
Opening with soft, organic melodies and Grace's shining vocals, Kosling and TWICE seamlessly weave in uplifting melodies that give the track a hopeful and emotive complement.
Things cap off with a true, goosebump-inducing progressive drop, priming "All These Years" to be a dance floor anthem. The release is both Kosling's and Jordan Grace's 6th on Protocol. Grace has also collaborated with heavyweights such as Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Nicky Romero, Julian Jordan and many more, while TWICE make their debut on the label.
Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few.
All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Kosling comes to Protocol with a resume that boasts several successful releases on Armada, Proximity, Revealed, and SIZE.
His very first single - "Believe," has garnered almost 1M streams in less than a month, earning the support of heavyweights, including Nicky Romero, David Guetta, Tiësto, and Afrojack, and "Wildest Dream" with Thomas Gold (also a Protocol release) is about to break 20M streams on Spotify alone. We can't wait to see what Kosling has up his sleeve next.
Listen here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 22, 2022
THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Check out what critics thought of The Whale now!
UNQUIET MUSIC LTD To Release Second Single 'I Do Remember the Feeling'
December 22, 2022
Unquiet Music Ltd’s 2020 debut album, “In the Name of… (A Prayer for our Times)”, was an arresting mix of contemporary classical structures, urgent solo and choral voices, and electric art-rock sonority. An abstracted electronic Mass, it merged Messaien-ic detail and depth with needle-like mechanistic precision and a hallucinatory atmosphere.
Sharon Watkins Releases 'The One That Got Away'
December 22, 2022
Building on this, Sharon Watkins’ last single won the international song contest 'Song of the Summer', run by California-based company “Artist Republik”, triumphing as an underdog against more than 10,000 entries. Collaborating with producer Sam Miller (The Hoosiers, One Direction), ‘The One That Got Away’ is an intimate acoustic ballad.
VIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNING
December 22, 2022
A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home and has opened the doors for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. In her first network TV interview in the home, Lizzo tells Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her. Watch a video preview of the new special now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW Trailer
December 22, 2022
Netflix released the official trailer for That '90s Show. Additionally, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests on the show. Jay (Mace Coronel) is also the son of Kelso and Jackie. Watch the new video trailer now!