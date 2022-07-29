Kodaline Releases New Single 'Wherever You Are' Off Forthcoming Album OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP

International chart-topping hitmakers Kodaline have shared "Wherever You Are," the second single from their forthcoming new live album, Our Roots Run Deep, out October 14th, 2022, via Fantasy Records.

Watch the live performance video of "Wherever You Are" below!

Pre-order Our Roots Run Deep HERE.

Our Roots Run Deep was recorded at Kodaline's sold-out show at Dublin's cozy Olympia Theatre in early March 2022. Produced with pristine clarity by fellow Irish cohort, Phillip Magee, the 17-track stripped down live album features a cross-section of the group's most treasured tunes and three illuminating covers in over 80-minutes of music. Previously, Kodaline released the set's first single "Brother," watch the live performance clip HERE.

Known for the soaring, sing-along pop-rock anthems and lush ballads that have topped radio and streaming charts around the globe, for these special intimate performances Kodaline, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist, Steve Garrigan; bassist/vocalist, Jason Boland; guitarist/vocalist, Mark Prendergast; and drummer/vocalist Vinny May mostly utilized acoustic instruments including cellist, David Doyle and keyboardist/vocalist, David Prendergast who help give the warm, living room sound added layers of texture and depth.

It's especially evident on the new album's show opener and lead track "Wherever You Are," a yearning fan favorite from the band's fourth studio album, One Day At A Time.

Regarding "Wherever You Are" Kodaline's Steve Garrigan said, "'Wherever You Are' is a song I originally wrote as a present for my girlfriend. It was great to hear the crowd singing along to this acoustic version in such an intimate setting.

It's a moment we won't forget."

About the album, the band stated, "This album is something we've wanted to do for a very long time, it's also something entirely new to us. It's a stripped-down acoustic show with no click, which basically means, it's very raw and unfiltered. We wanted to try and capture the energy and atmosphere of the night as best we could. It was an intimate show recorded in one of our favourite venues in the world, in Dublin City at home in Ireland. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed playing it."

Kodaline and their fans have celebrated a new sense of freedom and togetherness with open arms this summer. Following the announcement of Our Roots Run Deep and the release of "Brother" last month, the band went on to headline a huge outdoor show to 25,000 rapturous fans at Dublin's Malahide Castle, followed by performances major festivals throughout Europe. The band has now announced a special run of small UK shows that begin September 21st at Wardrobe, Leeds and includes a date at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club on September 22nd. The run finishes at The Brook, Southampton on September 27th. Following the UK shows, Kodaline will embark on an extensive tour across Europe with full tour dates listed below:

OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP TOUR DATES 2022

September

21 Leeds - Wardrobe w / Crash Records

22 Liverpool - The Cavern Club w / Jacaranda

25 Kingston - Pryzm w / Banquet Records

26 Margate - Dreamlands w / Elsewhere

27 Southampton - The Brook w / Vinilo

October

05 Strasbourg - La Laiterie

06 Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

07 Tilburg - 013

08 Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

10 Hamburg - Fabrik

12 Stockholm - Slaktkyrkan

13 Oslo - Rockefeller

14 Copenhagen - Vega Main Hall

15 Berlin - Astra

17 Poznan - Tama

18 Warsaw - Stodola

19 Vienna - Gasometer

20 Krakow - Studio

22 Budapest - Akvarium Klub

24 Prague - Forum

25 Munich - Tonhalle

26 Frankfurt - Batschkapp

November

10 Barcelona - Razzmatazz

11 Madrid - Riviera

13 Milan - Fabrique

14 Bologna - Estragon

15 Rome - Orion

17 Lyon - Le Transbordeur

18 Stuttgart - Longhorn

19 Luxembourg - Den Atelier

20 Zurich - X-Tra

22 Paris - Bataclan

23 Amsterdam - Paradiso

Our Roots Run Deep is a spectacular showcase for the purity of Kodaline's artistry and the profound musical impact they've had on a generation. Their next step is around the corner, till then, this is Kodaline-unguarded, simple, essential.

OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP TRACK LIST:

Wherever You Are Ready Brother Brand New Day Billie Jean The One Moving On The Answer Dirty Old Town Love Like This Sometimes Love Will Set You Free High Hopes Bring It On Home To Me Perfect World Everything Works Out In The End All I Want

Our Roots Run Deep will be released digitally and in an array of physical formats including CD / Standard Cream LP / Limited Indie & HMV Maroon LP / Irish Exclusive Green LP as well as special fan bundles available at kodaline.com including limited signed prints & exclusive double cassette.