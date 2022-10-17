Kleøpatra Drops New Bass-House Single 'Drop The Top'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
‘Drop The Top’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Rising Utah-based DJ and producer Kleøpatra makes her glorious return to the release radar with her latest bass-drenched single 'Drop The Top'. The sonic new offering follows her May-released collaboration 'Defiance' with JAYSYX and G The Shep, as well as her June-released track 'Blast Like', featured on Space Yacht's compilation album Big Bass Ting Vol. 3.

Known for her trademark aggressive and moody take on dubstep, 'Drop The Drop' sees multifaceted talents experiment with a more dancefloor-friendly production style, further showcasing her ability to touch both ends of the bass spectrum. Brimming with powerful bass-house elements, 'Drop The Top' is out now.

'Drop The Top' is a propelling endeavor that effortly maintains intoxicating high octane sensibilities throughout its entirety. Kicking off with sharp, stabbing synth-work, glitch-like elements, perfectly paired with a pitched down vocal-cut, the track immediately captures the listeners attention, leaving them eagerly waiting for what's to come next. A pulsating bassline quickly follows creating an barrage of rhythmic beats that leaves it impossible to not groove along with the track.

The vocals take the focal point of the track, slowly building in tension, ultimately unleashing a four-on-the-floor bass-house beat that serves a transmittable fire through the ears, transporting listeners to a sonic soundscape. Serving as an energetic roller coaster of bass drenched sounds, 'Drop The Top' marks a stellar addition to Kleøpatra's thriving discography.

Serving as a premier example of her unique production technique and infectious sound design, 'Drop The Top' further solidifies Kleøpatra as a force to be reckoned with in the burgeoning class of bass producers. Her musical prowess is an alluring coup de maître of sound that will leave listeners eagerly waiting for more music from the rising talent.

Rising Utah-based DJ and Producer Kleøpatra is known for her soul-rendering subsonic bass-charged style. Bringing her knowledge and passion to her aggressive, moody, bass-fueled sound, the classically trained multi-instrumentalist crashes into clubs and shakes the dancefloor.

Graduating in 2018, she furthered her training as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist at Utah's premier music production school, Salt Lake DJ and Production. Kleøpatra's unique sound has captured the attention of some of the top names in the industry from the likes of Dirty Snatcha, Zeds Dead, Riot Ten, and many more. She also has gained support from the likes of Excision, Dirt Monkey, and DownLink being featured on several compilation albums.

Having toured all across the country, the up-and-coming DJ/Producer has performed at Phoenix Lights 2022, Lost Lands 2021 & 2022, and Deadbeats House Party in 2021. Starting the year with a bang, the young talent kicked off 2022 with her bass-heavy March single 'Diamond Eyes'. The rising artist's new endeavour leaves listeners eagerly waiting for what comes next from the heavy-hitting bass queen.

Listen to the new single here:

