Kitchen Dwellers Announce 'L.F.G.' Tour 2024

Kitchen Dwellers, the Bozeman, MT-based Americana alt/bluegrass band are thrilled to announce several tour dates for early 2024.

The run will kick off with a two-night stint in Aspen, CO on January 16 and 17. The tour will take the band throughout the Mountain West, Texas. Oklahoma, The West Coast and Pacific Northwest throughout January and February before hitting the East Coast in March.

General ticket on sale is Friday, October 27 at 10 am local time.

All band tour information and up-to-date news can be found at Click Here.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

October 26 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

October 27 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 28 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 29 @ Visulite Theatre | Charlotte, NC^

October 31 @ Georgia Theatre | Athens, GA^

November 9 @ Cervantes’ Other Side | Denver, CO - VIP ONLY

November 10 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO^^

November 11 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO

November 30 @ Fine Line | Minneapolis, MN**

December 1 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI #

December 2 @ Wooly’s | Des Moines, IA**

December 3 @ RecordBar | Kansas City, MO**

December 6 @ Kenny’s Westside Pub | Peoria, IL**

December 7 @ The Stache At The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI**

December 8 - 9 @ The Summit Music Hall | Columbus, OH**

December 29 @ Top Hat Lounge | Missoula, MT

December 30 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT

December 31 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO**

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO**

1/23 @ Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK*

1/26 @ Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX*

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall | Boise, ID

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT %

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @ WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @ Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR**

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA**

2/25 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^

3/24 @ The Drake | Amherst, MA^^

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @ Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

^w/ Fireside Collective

^^w/Chris Jacobs

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

About Kitchen Dwellers:

The quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

“The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map,” Shawn says. “It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it’s practically dried up. There’s a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life.”