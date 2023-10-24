Kitchen Dwellers Announce 'L.F.G.' Tour 2024

General ticket on sale is Friday, October 27 at 10 am local time.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Kitchen Dwellers Announce 'L.F.G.' Tour 2024

Kitchen Dwellers, the Bozeman, MT-based Americana alt/bluegrass band are thrilled to announce several tour dates for early 2024. 

The run will kick off with a two-night stint in Aspen, CO on January 16 and 17.  The tour will take the band throughout the Mountain West, Texas. Oklahoma, The West Coast and Pacific Northwest throughout January and February before hitting the East Coast in March.

General ticket on sale is Friday, October 27 at 10 am local time.

All band tour information and up-to-date news can be found at Click Here.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

October 26 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

October 27 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 28 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 29 @ Visulite Theatre | Charlotte, NC^

October 31 @ Georgia Theatre | Athens, GA^ 

November 9 @ Cervantes’ Other Side | Denver, CO - VIP ONLY

November 10 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO^^

November 11 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO

November 30 @ Fine Line | Minneapolis, MN**

December 1 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI #

December 2 @ Wooly’s | Des Moines, IA**

December 3 @ RecordBar | Kansas City, MO**

December 6 @ Kenny’s Westside Pub | Peoria, IL** 

December 7 @ The Stache At The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI**

December 8 - 9 @ The Summit Music Hall | Columbus, OH**

December 29 @ Top Hat Lounge | Missoula, MT

December 30 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT

December 31 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO** 

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO** 

1/23 @  Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK* 

1/26 @  Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX* 

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall |  Boise, ID 

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT % 

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA 

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @  The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @  WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @  Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR** 

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA** 

2/25 @  Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO 

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^ 

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^ 

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^ 

3/24 @ The Drake |  Amherst, MA^^ 

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^ 

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @  Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

^w/ Fireside Collective 

^^w/Chris Jacobs 

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

About Kitchen Dwellers:

The quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. 

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

“The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map,” Shawn says. “It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it’s practically dried up. There’s a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life.”




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete 1989 (Taylors Version) Tracklist Photo
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swfit has unveiled the re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning album '1989.' The album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs 'From the Vault.' There are no collaborations on 'Taylor's Version' of '1989,' sticking with the original album's outline. Swift worked on the new vault tracks with Jack Antonoff.

2
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

3
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

4
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays PremierePhoto: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween EpisodeLIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBCBarry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET