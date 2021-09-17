King Henry Unveils New Single 'Let Go' From Upcoming Album

Grammy-nominated King Henry's atmospheric new single "Let Go" has been released today, Friday 17th September, alongside a dreamy visualizer set in a misty forest, perfectly encapsulating the mood of the record.

Wistful and lo-fi, "Let Go" is a nostalgic call to memories of a former flame, framed against a hauntingly danceable bassline. Balanced, hard-hitting drums highlight Gina Kushka's emotional vocals in this dark, house-inspired track.

Over the past several years, King Henry (Henry Allen) has made himself known amongst the artist community as both Diplo's protege and a highly regarded producer and songwriter behind Beyonce's "All Night" (Lemonade) and Major Lazer's "Cold Water." Releases with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, Sia, The Weeknd, James Arthur, PnB Rock, and more have catapulted him into conversations as one of the most in-demand producers of the year as he spans multiple genres with his versatility.

After a brief hiatus from his King Henry project, 2021 sees Allen ready to put himself front and center as an industry tastemaker in his upcoming full-length project (TBA). His skill in finding the future of pop and electronic music can be heard in his soon-to-released singles, all of which are accompanied by visual elements that allow audiences to peer behind the curtain of his creative vision.

Listen to the new track here: