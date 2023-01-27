Kimbra Releases New Studio Album 'A Reckoning'

wo-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Kimbra releases her new studio album, A Reckoning, via Inertia/PIAS. The 10-track introspective record includes features from Pink Siifu, Erick The Architect, Ryan Lott, and others.

Summing up the last few years feels next to impossible, other than to say that we have all experienced a reckoning: around the environment, health, race, feminism, patriarchal systems, and endless other areas of daily life. Kimbra has gone through her own series of reckonings - both on a macro and micro scale - since the release of her third album, 2018's Primal Heart. Today, the New Zealand-born experimental pop performer and Grammy award winner has turned a corner, both personally and professionally.

Kimbra channeled all of this into A Reckoning, her most sonically autonomous album yet. Over the course of 10 tracks, exclusively co-produced by Son Lux's Ryan Lott, Kimbra world-builds a space of sonic grandeur while simultaneously mining the depths of her life and the myriad events catalyzing change on a global scale. "What's that moment just before you break?" Kimbra says of the album's title.

"To me, that's the reckoning. The moment where you decide how you will react. Where you will channel your energy. This has been my journey: learning how to understand that moment better. I also wanted to explore themes of femininity. What it means to me to be a woman in my 30s now and how I'm learning to assert myself."

This sentiment is consistent throughout the album, most notably on the album's third single, "Foolish Thinking." Dedicated to Kimbra's future daughter, the song and accompanying music video is a tender glimpse into the rewarding yet at times painful experience of motherhood. She has to accept that she cannot always protect her child, reflecting, "It's not my place and no matter what I say, you're gonna do what you want anyway."

Ultimately, Kimbra hopes listeners will find catharsis and connection on A Reckoning, whether they are contending with change in their own lives or processing shifts in the world around them.

Kimbra kicked off her "A Reckoning" headlining tour in Copenhagen on January 21st with support from LLUCID and is completing her run of European and UK dates. She makes her way back to North America on February 9th with a show in Nashville alongside Tei Shi, traveling to major cities including New York at Webster Hall and Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre. Tickets & VIP may be purchased here via Seated.

Listen to the new album here:

'A Reckoning' Tour Dates

01/28/23 Dublin, IR at The Workmans Club^

02/09/23 Nashville, TN at Basement East*

02/10/23 Atlanta, GA at Terminal West*

02/11/23 Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle*

02/12/23 Washington, DC at 9:30 Club*

02/14/23 Philadelphia, PA at World Cafe Live*

02/16/23 New York, NY at Webster Hall*

02/17/23 Boston, MA at Big Night Live*

02/18/23 Montreal, QC at Le Studio TD*

02/19/23 Toronto, ON at Opera House*

02/21/23 Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line*

02/22/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall*

02/24/23 Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

02/25/23 St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*

02/26/23 Kansas City, MO at Record Bar*

03/01/23 New Orleans, LA at House Of Blues*

03/02/23 Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall*

03/03/23 Austin, TX at Empire Garage*

03/04/23 Dallas, TX at The Studio at Factory*

03/06/23 Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom*

03/08/23 San Diego, CA at Music Box*

03/09/23 Los Angeles, CA at Fonda Theatre*

03/10/23 Berkeley, CA at UC Theatre*

03/11/23 Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Roseville*

03/13/23 Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*

03/14/23 Vancouver, BC at Hollywood Theatre*

03/15/23 Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre*

03/17/23 Salt Lake City, UT at Urban Lounge*

3/18/2023 Englewood, CO at Gothic Theatre*

* With Tei Shi

^ With LLUCID