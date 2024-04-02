Kim Richey Releases 'Joy Rider'

“Joy Rider” is the latest single from Richey's upcoming studio album, Every New Beginning—out May 24th on Yep Roc Records.
With a four-on-the-floor kick drum setting indie-rock undertones from the beginning of “Joy Rider,” producer Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt), Tasjan, and a low-key A-list of musicians including Neilson Hubbard, Dan Mitchell, and Lex Price chug along under a cyclical piano melody invoking a cinematic, slow-motion image of the main character's front wheel spinning freely off of the pavement like no one and everyone are watching.
“Joy Rider” is the latest single from Richey's upcoming studio album, Every New Beginning—out May 24th on Yep Roc Records. Fans can stream or purchase “Joy Rider” today at this link, check out Richey's previously released single “Floating On The Surface” here, and pre-order or pre-save Every New Beginning ahead of its May release right here. Fans who pre-order the project on vinyl have the option of Clear Coke Bottle Vinyl or a Limited Edition (250 worldwide pressing!) Translucent Orange Vinyl that includes an autographed handwritten note from Richey. She hits the road again at the end of the month before heading across the Atlantic in May. Tour dates can be found below or at kimrichey.com/tour.
About Every New Beginning: Due out May 24, 2024, Every New Beginning features ten tracks, written or co-written by Richey with a coterie of characters, over the course of several years, and produced by critically lauded multi-instrumentalist and producer Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt). It was recorded at Skinny Elephant studio in Nashville with engineer Dylan Alldredge in August 2023 with musical assistance from longtime collaborators like Dan Mitchell and Neilson Hubbard—who produced Richey's 2013 album Thorn in My Heart—and newer friends like Nashville neighbor Aaron Lee Tasjan, who lends his irrepressibly sparkly musicality to the proceedings. Every New Beginning manages to continue the throughline of Richey's nearly 30-year career while simultaneously adding a new chapter. The songs represent the full spectrum of the Ohio native's gifts as both a revered songwriter who can leap from melancholy to mirthful in a single couplet and owner of one of music's truly celestial voices.
April 21 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium (Mountain Stage)
May 3 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen
May 4 - Peninsula, OH - GAR Hall
May 15 - Camden, UK - Green Note
May 16 - Swindon, UK - The Old Stables, Cricklade
May 18 - London, UK - Half Moon, Putney
May 19 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Folk House
May 20 - Aberdeen, UK - The Blue Lamp
May 23 - Glasgow, UK - Glad Cafe
May 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny 2
May 25 - York, UK - Newbald Village Hall
May 26 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Kitchen Garden
June 13 - Auburn, AL - Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series
June 14 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic
June 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse
