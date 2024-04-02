Kim Richey Releases 'Joy Rider'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a four-on-the-floor kick drum setting indie-rock undertones from the beginning of “Joy Rider,” producer Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt), Tasjan, and a low-key A-list of musicians including Neilson Hubbard, Dan Mitchell, and Lex Price chug along under a cyclical piano melody invoking a cinematic, slow-motion image of the main character's front wheel spinning freely off of the pavement like no one and everyone are watching.

“Joy Rider” is the latest single from Richey's upcoming studio album, Every New Beginning—out May 24th on Yep Roc Records. Fans can stream or purchase “Joy Rider” today at this link, check out Richey's previously released single “Floating On The Surface” here, and pre-order or pre-save Every New Beginning ahead of its May release right here. Fans who pre-order the project on vinyl have the option of Clear Coke Bottle Vinyl or a Limited Edition (250 worldwide pressing!) Translucent Orange Vinyl that includes an autographed handwritten note from Richey. She hits the road again at the end of the month before heading across the Atlantic in May. Tour dates can be found below or at kimrichey.com/tour.

About Every New Beginning: Due out May 24, 2024, Every New Beginning features ten tracks, written or co-written by Richey with a coterie of characters, over the course of several years, and produced by critically lauded multi-instrumentalist and producer Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt). It was recorded at Skinny Elephant studio in Nashville with engineer Dylan Alldredge in August 2023 with musical assistance from longtime collaborators like Dan Mitchell and Neilson Hubbard—who produced Richey's 2013 album Thorn in My Heart—and newer friends like Nashville neighbor Aaron Lee Tasjan, who lends his irrepressibly sparkly musicality to the proceedings. Every New Beginning manages to continue the throughline of Richey's nearly 30-year career while simultaneously adding a new chapter. The songs represent the full spectrum of the Ohio native's gifts as both a revered songwriter who can leap from melancholy to mirthful in a single couplet and owner of one of music's truly celestial voices.

Catch Kim Richey On Tour:

April 21 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium (Mountain Stage)

May 3 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen

May 4 - Peninsula, OH - GAR Hall

May 15 - Camden, UK - Green Note

May 16 - Swindon, UK - The Old Stables, Cricklade

May 18 - London, UK - Half Moon, Putney

May 19 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Folk House

May 20 - Aberdeen, UK - The Blue Lamp

May 23 - Glasgow, UK - Glad Cafe

May 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny 2

May 25 - York, UK - Newbald Village Hall

May 26 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Kitchen Garden

June 13 - Auburn, AL - Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series

June 14 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

June 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

For all tour dates and ticket information, please visit kimrichey.com/tour.