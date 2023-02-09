Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'

Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'

Creatures Of The Late Afternoon is currently available for preorder ahead of its on April 14, 2023 release.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Three decades into an unparalleled career, Kid Koala continues to grow his immersive this-dimensional real-life cartoon musical universe with each orbit around the sun.

The world renowned DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller also known as Eric San recently announced his newest foray into the depths of "creating things to joyfully connect people" - an original double album soundtrack with built-in board game entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon.

Centered around a cast of creatures who band together through the power of music to save their habitat from destruction, the album and the game together bear Kid Koala's singular ability to bring to life the interactive worlds of his multifaceted multimedia imagination.

Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, "Things Are Gonna Change," featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company See Creature.

"This song is a distorted turntable jump up punk track featuring the inimitable Lealani on vocals. I recorded the drums, bass and guitars, cut them to vinyl using my record lathe, and then reassembled the track by scratching all the parts together with the turntables plugged into stacks of tube amplifiers," Koala says.

"I had already written the lyrics but was searching for someone who could perform the vocals and cut through the mix. I was introduced to Lealani's work through a mutual friend. Right away, I knew she had the perfect voice and energy for the track. I was able to get to LA to record with her and she slayed it!"

The nearly two-minute song is a hyper-vivid blend of quintessential Koala-esque elements, from the textural scratch of needle-on-vinyl, to the buzz of electrified instruments, all filtered through San's prismatic imagination. Video directors/animators Dale Hayward and Sylvie Trouvé and animator Claire Brognez of See Creature, brought out the true grain of "Things Are Gonna Change," expertly blending Lealani's shouts-to-action in a rousing yet playful way.

Following the video's public debut at the prestigious Annecy International Animated Film Festival in 2022, which featured their first live performance, the Kid Koala x Lealani will share the stage on an eight-date USA and Canada tour beginning February 2 in Toronto. See below for the full tour schedule.

"Scratch DJs and animators have a lot in common as they are both drawn to quite meticulous styles of expression. Both crafts have an innate ability of creating surreal sounds and visual universes," says Kid Koala.

"I've been a fan of See Creature's work for years. I especially loved their work on the stop motion scenes of The Little Prince and had been talking with them about one day working on something together. When I played them the track we landed on the idea of making a rotoscoped version of me scratching records. They proceeded to create a remarkable vinyl silhouette of me out of little pieces of broken records for each frame!? It resulted in a very wild effect and I've never seen anything quite like it."

Creatures Of The Late Afternoon is what San calls "a journey through some of my favorite musical universes through the turntables." What started as a testing ground for creating turntable tracks in different styles took shape as the score to an action film-inspired love story.

The resulting album, a twenty-track two-disc set of instrumental jaunts, features guest vocalists, and robot hotel interludes, furthers Kid Koala's experimentation in electric, beat-driven, groove-laden, self-sampling, heartrending (even if it's heavy), purely beautiful music.

Leading up to the vinyl's full release, Kid Koala will reveal the album in four stages. "Things Are Gonna Change" is the third single from the collection, following the Morriocone-like "Once Upon A Time In The Northeast," and the classic uprock beat of "Jump & Shuffle (Live At The Hardware Store)." The Lealani track sets the scene for a pivotal moment in the story, as the Creatures unite and decide to work together to create a better world.

Creatures Of The Late Afternoon is currently available for preorder ahead of its on April 14, 2023 release via Envision Records. Featuring 20 new Kid Koala tracks on double vinyl in gatefold jacket, plus 8 vinyl-only board game tracks, the package includes inserts with game pieces, dice, and 150 game cards. Built integrally into the vinyl gatefold jacket, the board game is set at a communal hub of DIY recording studios where various bands of creatures collaborate to explore different ways of expressing and enjoying music.

Kid Koala says: "This is the most playful and dynamic album I've done to date. It was a fun time in the studio, exploring the writing/recording process in this way. There is a wide range of moods on the tracks in terms of both energy and emotion and I'm excited about how the music has turned out.

Now I can't wait to get working on the stage production!" San performed and recorded all the instruments in his Montreal studio, then cut the stems to vinyl on his homespun record lathe, and reassembled them on turntables into the uplifting yet sentimental sonic adventure at hand.

Kid Koala has built an ever-expanding web of artistic universes that dart across disciplines yet always coalesce in San's singular mindspace. Since starting as a scratch DJ in 1994, Kid Koala has transformed the turntable into a tool of expression, continuously challenging the idea of genre, always unfolding new pages of his singular artistic roadmap.

Already including a constellation of immersive visual projects like his theatrical cinema experiences Nufonia Must Fall and the current globe-trotting The Storyville Mosquito production, Kid Koala expresses his unique creative vision with a multidimensional intersection of sound, image, and emotion.

From his award-winning graphic novel Space Cadet, to the interactive audience rituals of his Vinyl Vaudeville events, the Satellite Turntable Orchestra launched from his ambient Music To Draw To records, plus the breakdance video game Floor Kids, each new addition to Kid Koala's portfolio charts a fascinating new course. The blueprint to a future stage show, Creatures Of The Late Afternoon is an inspiring addition to Kid Koala's armful of spinning dubplates.

Watch the new music video here:



Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release Do I Move You? Photo
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single Hard MF 2 Luv Photo
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
Purr Share Cave & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly Photo
Purr Share 'Cave' & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly
“Cave,” the latest track by New York City’s Purr, talks of taking a chance on love over cool melodies with Purr’s own take on a confident, 70’s inspired style. In the song’s video half of the band’s duo, Jack Staffen, sings the track in a flickering black and white clip. Check out tour dates with Ruston Kelly now!
EXIT Festival Announces Wu-Tang Clan, Alesso, Chase & Status & More Photo
EXIT Festival Announces Wu-Tang Clan, Alesso, Chase & Status & More
The globally renowned EXIT Festival in Serbia will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at this year’s event with the globally influential Wu-Tang Clan set to headline alongside Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Chase & Status, Claptone, Sofi Tukker and more announced. It all goes down at the beautiful 17th-century Petrovaradin Fortress.

From This Author - Michael Major


FROZEN 3 Is in the WorksFROZEN 3 Is in the Works
February 8, 2023

A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! CEO Bob Iger announced the new flim during Disney's Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.
VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'
February 8, 2023

Created by Melody Sweets, Melissa King-Jules, and Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in Absinthe), the six-episode web series features an all-star cast of singularly talented burlesque, comedy, and variety artists, including Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT), Voki Kalfayan (Gazillionaire in Absinthe), Miss Behave (Miss Behave Gameshow), and more.
Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'
February 8, 2023

The track is in stark contrast to what listeners hear on their first LP Batuco (2020), a now-cult-classic marked by traditional folk and cumbia songs that they recorded, nearly by accident, on a 4-track at Perros Con Tiña Studios in Santiago, Chile. “Chucha'', and the album that contains it, reflects the vibrant, ruthless.
A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'
February 8, 2023

New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A return with their new single “Moving On.” Complete with synth-infused beats and big pop hooks, the song marks the band’s first original music release in four years, and underscores why they’ve proven to be a true planetary phenomenon since their inception in 2015.
Beyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming PlatformsBeyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming Platforms
February 8, 2023

Beyoncé has shared the 'Wetter Remix' for her Grammy winning single 'CUFF IT.' On Sunday, the original track won Best R&B Song at the GRAMMYs. The new remix features work by Nile Rodgers, Honey Dijon, Brittany '@Chi_Coney' Coney, Beam, Raphael Saadiq, Denisia '@Blu June' Andrews, and more.
share