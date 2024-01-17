Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA

Kendra & the Bunnies is a popular pop artist with over 1.5+ million streams on Spotify.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 4 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA

 With heartbreak on the mind and a focus of self-acceptance, Kendra & the Bunnies gathers momentum through release of her new 7-track album "with the Politics of Kendra." The album, which was released on January 5th, currently has over 136K streams on Spotify.

Track Listing:
1. Love You Girl
2. Fairytales
3. Juicy Lucifer
4. Easy Reader
5. Girls Girls Girls
6. Manic Pixie Nightmare
7. Love You Girl (Clean Version)

"Easy Reader," the first single off of the album, peaked at #64 on the Pop iTunes Charts on January 16, 2024.

"with the Politics of Kendra" follows the release of Kendra's 2023 EP "of all time," which People Magazine premiered with an exclusive interview. The article detailed the artist's close encounter with a home intruder, who stalked her and tried to assault her in the shower. This experience was the inspiration behind her song "Alive" from her EP "of all time."

"with the Politics of Kendra" (produced by Justine Blazer) also coincides with Kendra's 2017 release, "The Politics of," a 338 page coffee table book featuring poetry, essays, and one-act plays, accompanied by original photography, which is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble.

About Kendra & the Bunnies:
Kendra Muecke (BMI) of Kendra & the Bunnies is a freestyle rock-loving pop artist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Kendra has released numerous albums, EPs, and singles centered around the themes of self-love and shared understanding. With a combined total of over 300K followers on social media and over 1.5+ million streams on Spotify, Kendra & the Bunnies has proven to be a fan-favorite in pop music.

Atop her numerous releases, Kendra is very involved in The Recording Academy as a Grammy Voting Member, GRAMMY U mentor and GrammyNEXT member (2022), and she is on the Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter Foundation Committee. In February 2023, Kendra spoke on a panel on behalf of The Recording Academy's GRAMMY U program. The panel was held at Arizona State University alongside Jordin Sparks, Qiana Conley, and Randy Henderson.

Kendra & the Bunnies is also a two-time Josie Music Award winner for Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre) in 2021 and Artist of the Year (Pop) in 2022.

Kendra Muecke is a graduate of Pepperdine University (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts) and Musicians Institute (Independent Artist Program). Additionally, Kendra has studied songwriting at the Blair School of Music, Vanderbilt University.

Kendra is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and likes to volunteer with organizations benefiting community inclusion, addiction/recovery, and arts for children including: Strings For Hope (Nashville), Artists For Trauma (Los Angeles), Camp Winnarainbow (Northern California), Rex Foundation (National) and Smoke-free Music Cities (National). In her community, Kendra partners with the Junior League of Los Angeles as an active member advocating for foster youth and serves on the Public Policy Institute Committee.

A member of the LGBTQ+ community, Kendra strives to support other LGBTQ+ artists and advocates for equal rights for women+.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com and follow Kendra & the Bunnies on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Threads, YouTube and Spotify.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in February Photo
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in February

The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. This announcement follows his recent digital cover story with Billboard. The 29-year-old Jamaican artist holds the torch for 'the future of dancehall' in the music platform's Genre Now issue.

2
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024 Photo
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024

Son Rompe Pera, born and raised in Naucalpan (the outskirts of Mexico City), essentially started when their father, Batuco, who taught them marimba, would drag them to play at weddings, quinceañeras, and birthday parties. They ended up rejecting the marimba altogether (an un-cool instrument), leaning heavily into punk.

3
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album Hard Copy Photo
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Hard Copy is the result– 10 tracks of sneering psychedelic punk streaked with Chrome-damaged freak-outs and snotty power pop harmonies chronicling sex doll love affairs and glue-sniffing fatales and is due out via Dais Records. To mark the announcement, the band are sharing the first single from the record 'Real Doll Time'.

4
NEIL FRANCES Confirmed For Coachella, Bonnaroo & Electric Forest Photo
NEIL FRANCES Confirmed For Coachella, Bonnaroo & Electric Forest

Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo NEIL FRANCES have officially been confirmed to make their Coachella (Friday, April 12 & 19) and Bonnaroo (Saturday, June 15) debuts and will return to Electric Forest (June 20-23). Check out upcoming tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This FridayEliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This Friday
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album ReleaseVitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In MarchPróxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC