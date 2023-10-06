Kembe X Drops Off 'Pole Vaulting' With Hippie Sabotage

“Pole Vaulting“ is available to stream now on all digital platforms via BMR/The Orchard.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Hailing from South Chicago and affiliated with the esteemed TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), Kembe X, who is on a daring mission to fuse the realms of nostalgic hip-hop, experimental trap, and electronic soul, reunites with the brother duo Hippie Sabotage for an unprecedented trap hit “Pole Vaulting“ available to stream now on all digital platforms via BMR/The Orchard.

Known for his work with artists such as Isaiah Rashad, Reason, Guapdad4000, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, “Pole Vaulting” unleashes Kembe X's full arsenal as a rapper, as well as Hippie Sabotage's dark, gritty production. Set as a stylistic departure from his previous work, this trap joint showcases Kembe X's high-pitched, raspy vocal timbre, juxtaposed with resonant 808 kick drums.

Coupled with zany punchlines, his relentless flow finds perfect synergy with the busy hi-hat rhythms. In a testament to his versatility, “Pole Vaulting” again highlights Kembe X's prowess in seamlessly navigating diverse styles.

“I am an observer, I observe myself, and I observe others. Those observations allow me to express feelings that are directly reflective of my experience, as well as replicate the feelings of literally anybody else that I've ever gotten to know,” shares Kembe X. “It's a way that I get to use my imagination. I can go from being very reserved to very impulsive, so the rush of being in the moment is something that comes across in my stuff as well.

I would say that my ultimate intention with my music is to find new ways to show love and have compassion for people in situations where we would usually judge them. And to encourage free expression. I think I do that by being vulnerable and finding new ways to express the things that I feel and the things that I've seen whether that be through my words or the emotional movement of a verse, hook, beat or track list.”

Kembe X stands as a beacon of innovation in a musical landscape often mired in conformity. His music, with over 10.7 million UGC views on TikTok and 5 million views on YouTube, has ignited a cultural wave, resonating across platforms. Accumulating a staggering 33.5 million Spotify streams, Kembe X's tracks encapsulate the essence of his artistry. 

Beyond mere numbers, Kembe X's compositions, from the introspective depths of "Voices" and "Cozy Forever" to the bluesy contemplation of "Body Language" and "Anyway," paint a poignant picture of battling depression, touching hearts and minds.

His magnetic stage presence has left an indelible mark, from headlining the Hippie Sabotage Tour in 2016 to sharing the stage in the ScHoolboy Q CrasHtalk Tour in 2019, not to mention legendary performances at Rolling Loud Miami from 2014 to 2017 and Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2017, solidifying his status as a festival favorite.

Stream Kembe X's latest single “Pole Vaulting” out now and stay tuned for much more to come this year. 

PHOTO CREDIT: MICHAEL PAREDES



