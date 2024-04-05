Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 10 Years of Debut Hit “Love Me Like You Mean It” With New Reimagined Version

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earmarking a major milestone, two-time CMA Award-winning and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum country singer, songwriter and producer Kelsea Ballerini celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut smash single “Love Me Like You Mean It” with a new Reimagined Version out now.

Listen to “Love Me Like You Mean It (Reimagined)” HERE via Black River Entertainment.

In conjunction with the song’s release, Kelsea is set to perform the song live during the CMT Music Awards, where she will also serve as the show’s host for the fourth year in a row.

About the reimagined version, Kelsea commented, “I can’t believe it’s been ten years since ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’. To say that song changed my life is a massive understatement. It’s a part of who I am and the beginning of my journey as an artist. To celebrate its 10th birthday by sharing this Reimagined Version with my fans feels full circle and is the perfect palate cleanser before new music. I hope everyone loves this, dare I say ‘grown up’ version, as much as I do!”

“Love Me Like You Mean It” initially arrived on July 8, 2014 and effectively introduced Kelsea to the world. It also assured her as a history-making force. Not only did the song go platinum, but it enshrined her as “the first female country music artist on an independent label to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart ever”and “the first female country artist to top the chart since 2006.” Thus far, it has amassed over 248 million all-time streams, including 40 million YouTube views on the music video—which also earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for “Breakthrough Video of the Year.” Most importantly, it set the stage for the release of her platinum full-length debut LP, The First Time.

Right now, Kelsea is in the studio, creating the follow-up to her acclaimed Rolling Up The Welcome Mat EP. The latter claimed a spot on year-end lists by Billboard and Rolling Stone and garnered both a CMA nomination for “Album of the Year'' and GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Country Album.” Kelsea currently leads the field for 2024 CMT Music Awards nominations including: “Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

Stay tuned for more from Kelsea Ballerini soon. In the meantime, experience “Love Me Like You Mean It” for the first time all over again.