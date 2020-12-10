Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldridge Bring 'Under the Mistletoe' to Life

GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson and acclaimed country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge have brought their holiday duet "Under The Mistletoe" to life with a festive hand-drawn animated music video directed by Jay Martin with animation by Ingenuity Studios - available now via Atlantic Records.

The future Christmas classic, co-written by Clarkson and produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez), depicts a budding holiday romance with a throwback melody sure to bring people together this holiday season. Since release, the track has generated over 22 million global streams (becoming the top streaming on-demand audio Christmas track released in 2020 as of last week) and climbed into the Top 10 on both the Hot AC and Holiday radio charts.

Last week saw Clarkson and Eldredge made their debut live performance of "Under The Mistletoe" on NBC's Christmas In Rockefeller Center special, followed by a performance this past Tuesday on the season finale of The Voice. The duo is also set to perform the song this Friday, December 11th on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and next Wednesday, Dec 16th on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition to "Under The Mistletoe," Clarkson also released a stunning cover of the Vince Vance & the Valiants' classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" this holiday season.

Earlier this year, Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards for a third consecutive time and resumed her role as three-time champion coach on The Voice (to which she returned a sixth time for the show's current 19th season). She also kicked off the second season of The Kelly Clarkson Show following a blockbuster 2019 inaugural season that marked the highest rated daytime debut in seven years, in addition to earning three Daytime Emmy Awards (including "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host"), a People's Choice Award nomination for "Daytime Talk Show of 2020," and a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for "Best Talk Show."

