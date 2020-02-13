Kehlani Unveils Official 'All Me/Change Your Life' Music Video

GRAMMY-nominated R&B sensation Kehlani is kicking off the new year with the release of the official "All Me/Change Your Life" music video.

Watch below!

The energetic and fun "All Me" visual features renowned Bay Area Turffeinz Dance Crew while "Change Your Life," finds Kehlani back in her hometown, showcasing mesmerizing imagery and authentic set ups around the city of Oakland, CA.

"All Me," which highlights both Kehlani and Keyshia Cole's raw talent and features spirited lyrics, is available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms HERE .

The superstar was recently featured on Justin Bieber's "Get Me," a captivating single from his upcoming albumCHANGES, set to debut tomorrow. Kehlani was also announced as direct support on his headlining CHANGES Tour. The US & Canadian run begins on May 14th in Seattle, WA and wraps up in East Rutherford, NJ on September 26th. See full itinerary below. For complete details, please visit www.kehlanimusic.com/tour .

In late 2019, the R&B sensation released the melodic record "All Me (Feat. Keyshia Cole)", a strong follow up to her earlier collaboration with Teyana Taylor on "Morning," which was accompanied by an intimate, sultry visual that has already amassed over 15 million views. Kehlani also teamed up with Zedd to release the acclaimed single "Good Thing," which was featured in The New York Times coveted "Playlist" following its release, in addition to being described by Rolling Stone as a "bouncy singles anthem".





