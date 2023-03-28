Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'

Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'

This week she will perform a few select East coast shows before heading to Europe in May.

Mar. 28, 2023  

"Melodically memorable and twisted in unique and alluring ways, 'Fish Bowl' marks Kate Davis's true arrival," said Variety in a review of Kate Davis's new album 'Fish Bowl,' out now.

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, 'Fish Bowl' is Davis's ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality. Vivid and vivacious, watch the clip below.

"This video explores the relationship to self, dissociation, and coming back home to the body," Davis explains. "I have always juggled many selves - a theme that has followed me throughout my career. Together, we were able to tease out several characters that really embodied the spectrum of my shadows.

It was a psychological experiment and deeply cathartic experience that was grounded in the safety of Austin's vision, and his background in movement. On some level, everyone desires to be someone different. Making this video reminded me that we all contain multitudes, and integration makes way for physical freedom."

'Fish Bowl' goes hard at times with charging guitar and percussion but pulls back in equal measure, while Davis' sharp, harmonizing vocals lead the charge over a range of tempos and moods that shift from ethereal and smooth to biting.

Leading the entire creative process and playing every instrument on the album except drums, Davis wove multiple genres - art-rock, pop, and folk - into an intricate, unique tapestry of sound. She also drew influence from a vast catalog of visuals and literary references while writing 'Fish Bowl,' including the films of Wim Wenders and the liminal space that exists between outer space and far beneath the sea.

This morning Davis spoke with NPR Morning Edition about the album and the difference between seeking external and internal validation. This week she will perform a few select East coast shows before heading to Europe in May. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

3/30 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right
3/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
4/8 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd
5/15 - London, UK @ The Lexington
5/16 - Manchester, UK @ The Lodge
5/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
5/19 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ London Calling
5/20 - Paris, France @ Supersonic
5/21 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
5/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain w/ Lael Neale

Photo Credit: Maddie Deutch



Genre-Bending ALFA MIST Shares New Track ft. Bongeziwe Mabandla Photo
Genre-Bending ALFA MIST Shares New Track ft. Bongeziwe Mabandla
East London musician, producer, composer and rapper Alfa Mist shares “Apho,” his latest single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Variables out on ANTI-. He is also set to return to the United States for shows in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles & San Francisco directly following the album’s release.
Blondshell to Release Self-Titled Debut Album in April Photo
Blondshell to Release Self-Titled Debut Album in April
Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) will release her highly anticipated self-titled debut album via Partisan Records. Teitelbaum starting teasing Blondshell in 2022, capturing the attention of music critics and fans along the way who were quick to latch onto her ability to layer her wry sense of humor atop weighty topics.
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join CMT MUSIC AWARDS Photo
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join CMT MUSIC AWARDS
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its storied “CMT Next Women of Country“ (NWOC) franchise, 7x GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will make her CMT MUSIC AWARDS debut alongside NWOC alum Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, and more.
Meet Me @ the Altar Announce The Pink Couch Tour Headline Dates Photo
Meet Me @ the Altar Announce 'The Pink Couch Tour' Headline Dates
The band is also slated to perform at this year’s Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, AL and the inaugural Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ, plus several PRIDE events, including LA’s OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival alongside Carly Rae Jepson, Grace Jones, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' TourThe Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' Tour
March 28, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie MusicalAndrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
March 28, 2023

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'
March 28, 2023

He shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled “Do Better” -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV’s of each character.
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour DatesTech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
March 28, 2023

HAMMERHEDD will embark on their most extensive US touring run to date! The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, ‘Nonetheless’.
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' SingleHomeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single
March 28, 2023

D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single 'Bound To Be,' which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, now finds the release of another new track entitled 'Loving You To Death.
share