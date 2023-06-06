Karol G Partners with Interscope Records

She recently announced she will bring her live show to stadiums in the United States this summer.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Global superstar Karol G has partnered with Interscope Records, for her future recordings, reaffirming her long-term relationship with Universal Music Group. Karol G is currently one of the most successful Latin female artists in the world, generating nearly 80 Billion global music streams so far in her career.

This year, with the release of “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO”, she became the first woman ever to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album. She recently announced she will bring her live show to stadiums in the United States this summer.

“Karol G is without a doubt one of the most powerful, creative and dynamic artists in the world,” said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the IGA family and look forward to working with her and her team on the next phase of her incredible career."

“Our partnership with Karol and her team dates back to the beginning of her career, and it has been a thrilling journey filled with incredible music,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group. “She is simply one of the most exciting artists in popular music today and we’re honored she has chosen to deepen her partnership with UMG for many more years to come.”

Interscope Executive Vice President Nir Seroussi who oversees the company’s Miami operation commented: “Karol is one of the most talented, driven and astute artists with whom I’ve ever worked. She brings with her a world-class team in Noah Assad, Jessica Giraldo and Raymond Acosta, and we look forward to working with them to build upon Karol’s global legacy as an artist.”

Karol G signed with Universal Music Latin Entertainment in 2016 and has become an unstoppable force. With four studio albums, the Latin GRAMMY winner has broken records starting with her first album, Unstoppable, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

She has since earned dozens of coveted awards, garnered billions of streams, received 199 Diamond certifications from the RIAA and amassed a fan base that spans over 170 million followers across social media platforms. In 2022, she attained the highest grossing North American tour of all time by a Latin female artist and ranked in on Pollstar’s Top 10 most successful music tours in the world with her $trip Love Tour.

Dominating digital streaming platforms, Karol broke the record this year for the biggest female Latin album by first-day streams on Apple Music and had the biggest debut ever for a Spanish Album by a Female Latin Artist on Spotify with MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO.

Karol G commented:  “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO,  marked a new era for me that came with many unforgettable milestones. I’m continuously amazed at the support my fans give me, which motivates me to deliver the best of me, and I’m certain that this partnership with Interscope and their incredible team will help us continue building and making history. I’m thrilled to see what’s to come.”

“John, Nir and the entire team at Interscope have built the only platform of its kind which will enable Karol to serve her current fanbase while continuing to grow her audience around the world,” said Noah Assad, Karol G’s longtime manager. “We’re excited to get started with everyone at Interscope.”

Photo by Lester Cohen. 



