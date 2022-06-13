Ka Boukie Unveils New Track 'Soulvapour'

Following 2021's 'Nightcrawler' release electronic producer Ka Boukie returns with 'SoulVapour' the latest track from his forthcoming debut album, Rnig'.

On SoulVapour Ka Boukie continues to challenge and once more takes us on a darkly emotive journey, pushing past any notion of genre rigidity. While a spoken-word vocal punctuates drum & bass-tinged frenetic beats, ethereal pads kick in, providing a melancholy, yet euphoric uplift, marking a thrillingly pensive departure from previous releases.

On the release Ka Boukie says:

"SoulVapour is about love Lost, and the intricacies of each person's idea of love, and commitment. It's about people trying to survive within a relationship, swerving your past, while trying to fit into each other's worlds. Its misdirected expectation and the power of those feelings we try to hide from in a relationship when things aren't going well, yet it's the yearning to try in those circumstances. It's about overcoming trauma, surviving and going into something unforeseen: that healing we all strive for".

The accompanying video directed and produced by Ka Boukie, is a nod to both David lynch and Quentin tarantino and features actor on the rise, Gianna Keihl alongside Boukie's sister model §Brianna, and martial artist Ed and Cloron.

A professionally trained drummer, in 2017, Boukie released his own self produced conceptual experimental EP "PHRAKTURE", receiving critical acclaim. His career to date spans shows that include supporting hip hop legends Mobb Deep at Galapagai festival, as well as the internationally renowned jazz festival Kanus Jazz, where he performed spoken word, as well as rapping and singing. He is a regular host on London's Threads Radio has previously opened the Oxford jazz festival and also played a number of respected stages as a drummer including Glastonbury, BoomTown and more.

'Soulvapour' is taken from Ka Boukie's forthcoming debut album, 'Rnig', out later this summer.

Watch the new music video here: