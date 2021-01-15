KSHMR Reveals New Album & Drops First Single of 2021

Critically acclaimed producer, DJ and label head KSHMR kicks-off 2021 with a new single 'The World We Left Behind' (feat. Karra) and reveals his new album Harmonica Andromeda set to debut in March. Out January 15th via his label Dharma Worldwide, 'The World We Left Behind' marks the first release from KSHMR's forthcoming album and follows his single 'One More Round' with Jeremy Oceans, which premiered in fall of 2019 as part of KSHMR's partnership with gaming platform Freefire.



Incorporating cinematic elements with KSHMR's signature worldly production, 'The World We Left Behind' is designed to be a sonic journey into the universe of KSHMR that brings together a culmination of unique sounds from around the globe. Enlisting the vocal talents of Dharma Worldwide artist and frequent collaborator Karra, she provides her euphoric vocal notes that transcend the single into another worldly dimension. A truly timeless single, 'The World We Left Behind' serves as a grand entrance of what's to come from the album.



Recently taking a break from social media, KSHMR spent the end of 2021 working diligently in the studio and perfecting the album. He's now returned full-force with a brand new collection of music set to drop this year from the world of KSHMR.



KSHMR mentions the new single is "the best song I've ever made, I tear up listening to Karra's chorus. The song embodies so much of what I love in music, youthful purity instead of adult bravado. It's a bit Lion King, a bit Porter Robinson. I'm really excited for people to hear this and the rest of the album."



Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR's biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit 'Like A G6' spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for 'Secrets', the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as 'Megalodon', 'Burn', 'Karate' and 'Wildcard'.



A songwriter, singer and artist based in Los Angeles, Karra is known for writing songs for Alan Walker, Steve Aoki and Far East Movement among others. As a household name on Splice, Karra is recognized as the biggest vocal pack creator on the platform which has led to her vocals being used in releases with David Guetta, Bring Me The Horizon and many others.



Launching the new year with his latest single 'The World We Left Behind' feat. Karra, KSHMR is set to have one of his most prolific years to date. The single will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, January 15th.

Listen below!