KISS Returns to the Sea with KISS Kruise X

The most popular Gold Record Award winning American group of all time and iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers KISS have once again partnered up with the industry leaders in music festivals at sea, Sixthman to announce the upcoming voyage of The KISS Kruise X. The KISS Navy will set sail for their tenth mission from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatan, Honduras from October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl. The announcement comes on the heels of 2019's sold-out KISS Kruise IX, from where the band announced live onboard that their final show of all time will take place in July 2021. Fans can go to TheKissKruise.com for more information on pricing and availability.

From KISS's electrifying shows and exciting activities with each member of the band to autograph sessions with artists from the lineup and much more, the tenth adventure is sure to be an experience of a lifetime. Beyond their onboard rock shows, KISS is bringing their rare memorabilia collection, the KISS Expo, back to the high seas. Additionally, Queensryche, Ratt, and Chris Jericho's band Fozzy are set to join KISS as they celebrate a decade at sea with more to be announced in the near future.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments. Prices for the cruise start at $1,380 with flexible payment options available and a low deposit of $250 per person.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock &Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences on land and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving more than 250,000 guests on unforgettable vacations at sea with their favorite bands and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations and a truly immersive experience that celebrates community and changes expectations of what a vacation should be. Sixthman's domestic home ports include New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa, travelling to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. Beginning in 2019, Sixthman will expand their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports, and bring their innovative festivals to world class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic. LIVE LOUD.





