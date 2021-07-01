KAYZO Shares Tour Documentary NEW BREED

KAYZO has shared his new tour documentary, New Breed. Created by videographer Ty Barch, the documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into life on the road and the process creating KAYZO's high-energy performances combining EDM and rock concert elements. The 20-minute film documents the groundbreaking artist's 2019 shows and festival appearances in support of his latest album, Unleashed. Watch New Breed below.

New Breed follows the release of KAYZO's latest single, "Poison" featuring Paris Shawdows, and its electronic-focused VIP Remix. Stream the single here: https://ffm.to/kayzopoison and check out the VIP remix here: https://spoti.fi/3AkMI7R.

Houston-born, Los Angeles-based electronic artist KAYZO, née Hayden Capuozzo, is one of the fastest-rising producer/DJs of this decade. From his beginnings as an eager student at the Icon Collective music production school in L.A. to his official debut as the winner of Insomniac Events' Discovery Projectcompetition in 2012, KAYZO has graduated from budding producer to breakthrough artist in just over five years. Recognized as one of Billboard Dance's 100 Artists of 2019 (#67), KAYZO is today a bona fide global act and pioneer of the EDM/alternative rock crossover scene.

His debut album OVERLOAD was released in January 2018 on KAYZO's own Ultra Music imprint, Welcome Records. Featuring a stimulating, cross-genre blend of rock theatrics and electronic futuristic, OVERLOADhas amassed over 25 million streams on Spotify alone.

In May 2018, he followed this up with a remix of Papa Roach's "Last Resort", which has amassed more than 30 million Spotify streams. Elsewhere, the dubstep monster "Wake Up," his collaboration with RIOT, counts more than 31 million streams on Spotify, with an additional 3 million on SoundCloud. KAYZO has continued to blend the genre of rock and electronic music with releases "Fake Fake Fake" featuring XO Sad and a highly anticipated song with Underoath titled "Wasted Space."

KAYZO's latest full-length album, Unleashed, was released in August 2019 to acclaim from Alternative Press, Billboard, Spin and more. His most expansive effort to date, Unleashed features alternative heavyweights such as Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Of Mice & Men and Underoath. "When I was able to sit down in the studio, talk face to face and exchange creative ideas with these bands in real time...that's when the real magic happened", Kayzo describes. "It was incredibly rewarding to be in the studio with these guys. I ended up learning so much."

Watch the tour documentary here: