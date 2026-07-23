KATY PERRY: THE LIFETIMES TOUR - LIVE FROM PARIS to Hit Cinemas in 70 Countries

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Trafalgar Releasing has announced that KATY PERRY: THE LIFETIMES TOUR - LIVE FROM PARIS is to open in cinemas across 70 countries beginning September 2, 2026, following the film's debut at the Tribeca Festival. The release will include an exclusive IMAX premiere in the United States on that date, with tickets going on sale July 30, 2026.

Designed to deliver the ultimate cinematic experience, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' launches in cinemas and IMAX globally across 70 countries on Wednesday, September 2, including exclusive IMAX previews in the US on that day. Countries include the UK & Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France and Australia.

Filmed across two sold-out nights in Paris during The Lifetimes Tour in November 2025, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' transforms one of pop's most ambitious live productions into an immersive cinematic event. Captured with an extraordinary 60-camera setup, the film moves far beyond the traditional concert film, soaring above, around and through the show to place audiences at the heart of the performance. Every breathtaking aerial moment, explosive visual and roar of the crowd is experienced from perspectives impossible to witness from the arena alone.

Delivering a career-defining show, Katy Perry effortlessly combines powerhouse vocals with gravity-defying choreography. From flying high above the audience and performing upside down to soaring around the arena on a winged butterfly, every moment is crafted for maximum spectacle and the result is an exhilarating big-screen experience that captures the scale, imagination and joy of one of pop music's greatest entertainers.

The film's hit-filled setlist spans Katy Perry's record-breaking career, featuring anthems such as 'Teenage Dream,' 'California Gurls,' 'Dark Horse,' 'Roar' and 'Firework,' alongside 'The One That Got Away,' which has seen a remarkable global resurgence in 2026, reaching the Top 10 of Spotify's Global Top 50 chart. The renewed momentum has fueled a rediscovery of Perry's catalogue, surpassing 10 million TikTok followers and reaching a new career peak of more than 91 million monthly Spotify listeners, making her the platform's sixth most-streamed female artist.

The Lifetimes Tour in 2025 reached more than one million fans worldwide, selling 1,058,950 tickets and generating $134,158,672 in gross ticket sales. Spanning 91 shows across 23 countries and five continents over 7.5 months, the tour traveled from its opening night in Mexico City on April 23 to its finale in Abu Dhabi on December 7, including six historic performances in China, a rare achievement given the limited number of permits granted to Western artists. Beyond the stage, the tour also supported charitable causes, with $264,814 donated to the Firework Foundation in the US and £81,918 ($109,128) donated to Music Venue Trust in the UK.

'Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour was larger than life and this film captures every ounce of the concert— reimagined to feel as if you're at a tour stop. This cinema release gives new and returning KatyCats—a chance to experience the moment, the way it was meant to be seen—with other fans, on the biggest screen possible.' Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Content Acquisitions and Programming, Trafalgar Releasing.

'We're thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to KatyCats around the world,' said Producer Daniel E. Catullo III. 'More than a million fans experienced this tour live, and now millions more will have the opportunity to see it like never before on the big screen. The world premiere at the Tribeca Festival was electrifying, with Katy, her dancers, musicians, and fans singing and dancing together throughout the screening. The response to the film has been extraordinary, and we're excited to share this unforgettable concert experience with audiences everywhere. It's Katy's love letter to her fans.'

'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' is directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by 10 Lives Studios' Daniel E. Catullo III.

Simon Fisher, Steve Moss and Rob Lane served as producers with Katy Perry, Bradford Cobb, Paul Dugdale, Baz Halpin, Steve Jensen, David Kernan, Randy Lennox, Ari Nisman, Sean Silvernagel, Steve Berman, Michelle Carnero, Ashley Evans, Antony Ginandjar, Ngoc Hoang-DelVecchio, Molly Conners, Russell Geyser, Clay Pecorin, Zak Tanjeloff and Kevin Weisberg as executive producers. The film is co-executive produced by Eric Greenfield, Josh Joseph, Sophie Joseph, Sydni Joseph, Tara Joseph, Julia Gudish Krieger, Michael Lee, Brian LeVay, Kevin Smart, Ken Weissman, Kyle Widrick and Gill Holland with Andrew Ward serving as supervising producer.

The 132-minute feature with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content had its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival as part of the prestigious Spotlight+ programme.

More than a concert film, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' celebrates a career spanning more than two decades, capturing the artistry, ambition and lasting cultural impact that have cemented Katy Perry as one of the defining pop artists of her generation.

Tickets and further information are available at www.katyperryconcertfilm.com.

CREDITS

TITLE: KATY PERRY: THE LIFETIMES TOUR - LIVE FROM PARIS

DIRECTOR: Paul Dugdale

CAST: Katy Perry

PRODUCED BY: Daniel E. Catullo III

PRODUCERS: Simon Fisher, Steve Moss and Rob Lane

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Katy Perry, Bradford Cobb, Paul Dugdale, Baz Halpin, Steve Jensen, David Kernan, Randy Lennox, Ari Nisman, Sean Silvernagel, Steve Berman, Michelle Carnero, Ashley Evans, Antony Ginandjar, Ngoc Hoang-DelVecchio, Molly Conners, Russell Geyser, Clay Pecorin, Zak Tanjeloff, Kevin Weisberg

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eric Greenfield, Josh Joseph, Sophie Joseph, Sydni Joseph, Tara Joseph, Julia Gudish Krieger, Michael Lee, Brian Levay, Kevin Smart, Ken Weissman, Kyle Widrick, Gill Holland

SUPERVISING PRODUCER: Andrew Ward

RUN TIME: 132 minutes with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

GENRE: Music

ABOUT KATY PERRY

Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 125 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million albums. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to achieve the elite status of having 10 million RIAA-certified units for a single in 2015. She was also the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond singles – for 'Firework,' 'Dark Horse' and 'Roar.' Since then, she's added a few more to her collection with 'California Gurls' (feat. Snoop Dogg), 'E.T', and both 'Teenage Dream' the SINGLE AND ALBUM going DIAMOND. Katy now has six singles and one album for a total of SEVEN Diamond-certified titles.

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

ABOUT 10 LIVES STUDIOS

10 Lives Studios (10L) is an Emmy Award-winning production, development, and content acquisition studio founded in 2023. Alongside its wholly owned subsidiary, 10 Lives Content, the company specializes in premium television, video, live events, documentaries, and digital content featuring world-class talent.

With offices and staff in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and London, 10 Lives Studios develops and produces high-quality entertainment across multiple platforms. Its client roster includes renowned artists such as Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters, Godsmack, Peter Frampton, Hilary Duff, The Hollywood Vampires, and many others.

Photo Credit: Cynthia Parkhurst

The film captures Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour performance in Paris and is being distributed as a limited theatrical event worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, the company behind several major concert films and live event cinema releases in recent years.



Photo Credit: Cynthia Parkhurst

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