K-Victoria Shares New Holiday Single 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

K-Victoria is an R&B/Pop/Soul sensation whose star has been rising since she stepped onto the music stage.

To kick off the holiday season, K-Victoria has released her latest single, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” featuring Saxophonist Tim Kirsch available now on all platforms. The single is produced by Industry Music Veterans Jim Covell and Darrell Ellis. K-Victoria, originally from the US Virgin Islands, now calls LA home.

Her powerful voice and the belief in herself and her music allows K-Victoria to glow with authenticity. Her emotional performances leave fans wanting more. The connect is real.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” takes you to a place of peace with the soulful words of the artist. K-Victoria works hard to keep her place at the music industry table.

She has performed twice at the famed Apollo Theater, headlined the Hollywood North Gala at the Toronto International Film Festival, opened for artists, Wyclef Jean, Maxi Priest & Gyptian and has had two #1 hit singles on the Top Ten Network Caribbean countdown for 15 consecutive weeks. Always moving the bar forward, K-Victoria will be releasing her first single in the new year “If You'd Believe” off her upcoming EP.

K-Victoria continues to set the bar high for herself and is determined to meet it. She is a former Miss American Virgin Islands, Miss World semi-finalist, and winner of its talent competition and a graduate with honors of the Berklee College of Music.

The artist/entrepreneur strives to be a role model for young women, illustrating that dedication and intentionality can lead to the highest levels of achievements. K-Victoria's talent, vision and passion has brought her critical acclaim from the music industry, reminding us of the sophistication and purity of voice that is the power of K-Victoria….

Get in the Holiday spirit with K-Victoria's new single, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” here: