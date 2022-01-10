K-Pop Spotlight: ENHYPEN Releases Repackage Album 'Dimension : Answer' With Title Track 'Blessed-Cursed'
The 11-track album features three new songs, including the title track "Blessed-Cursed", as well as "Polaroid Love" and "Outro : Day 2".
K-Pop group ENHYPEN is back with "Dimension : Answer", a repackage of their first studio album "Dimension : Dilemma", which was released in October 2021.
Blessed-Cursed Music Video
'Dimension : Answer' Track List
- Intro : Whiteout
- Tamed-Dashed
- Upper Side Dreamin'
- 몰랐어 (Just A Little Bit)
- 모 아니면 도 (Go Big or Go Home)
- Blockbuster (액션 영화처럼) (Ft. YEONJUN)
- Attention, please!
- Interlude : Question
- Blessed-Cursed
- Polaroid Love
- Outro : Day 2 Lyrics
Listen to 'Dimension : Answer'
Who are ENHYPEN?
ENHYPEN is a boy group created by BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. The group was formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, and features seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.
ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with their first EP "Border : Day One", featuring title track "Given-Taken." The rookie group took home the "Rookie of The Year'' title at four Korean award shows within two months of their debut.
Their second mini album, "Border : Carnival" was released in April 2021, and debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. Their first full length album "Dimension : Dilemma" was released in October 2021, and debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in the first week of release.
Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB