K-Pop Spotlight: ENHYPEN Releases Repackage Album 'Dimension : Answer' With Title Track 'Blessed-Cursed'

K-Pop group ENHYPEN is back with "Dimension : Answer", a repackage of their first studio album "Dimension : Dilemma", which was released in October 2021.

The 11-track album features three new songs, including the title track "Blessed-Cursed", as well as "Polaroid Love" and "Outro : Day 2".

Blessed-Cursed Music Video

'Dimension : Answer' Track List

Intro : Whiteout

Tamed-Dashed

Upper Side Dreamin'

몰랐어 (Just A Little Bit)

모 아니면 도 (Go Big or Go Home)

Blockbuster (액션 영화처럼) (Ft. YEONJUN)

Attention, please!

Interlude : Question

Blessed-Cursed

Polaroid Love

Outro : Day 2 Lyrics

Listen to 'Dimension : Answer'

Who are ENHYPEN?

ENHYPEN is a boy group created by BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. The group was formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, and features seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with their first EP "Border : Day One", featuring title track "Given-Taken." The rookie group took home the "Rookie of The Year'' title at four Korean award shows within two months of their debut.

Their second mini album, "Border : Carnival" was released in April 2021, and debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. Their first full length album "Dimension : Dilemma" was released in October 2021, and debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in the first week of release.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB