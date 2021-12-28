K-Pop Spotlight: BTS' V Breaks Records With OST 'Christmas Tree' From 'Our Beloved Summer'

On December 24, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, released "Christmas Tree", OST from the drama "Our Beloved Summer". The song has been breaking records ever since, bringing in the highest debut streams for a Korean OST on Spotify, with 1.46 million streams.

Additionally, the song took over the top spot on iTunes' US and Worldwide charts, dethroning iconic Christmas song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey. This makes V the only Korean soloist to debut straight at number 1 on US iTunes with two solo songs. The song reached the #1 spot on iTunes in 86 countries.

Listen to "Christmas Tree" by V of BTS

Who is V?

V, aka Kim Taehyung (Korean: 김태형), is the second-youngest member of the South Korean boy group, BTS. In addition to his work with the K-pop group, V made his acting debut in the drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016. He collaborated with fellow BTS member, Jin, on "It's Definitely You", an OST from the drama.

V's first solo track outside of BTS was "Scenery", released in January 2019 on SoundCloud. The song was fully written and composed by V, and he photographed the cover artwork. V's second solo song, and first full English song, was entitled "Winter Bear", also released through SoundCloud, in August 2019. The song was released alongside a self-directed music video on BTS' YouTube channel, and he photographed the cover artwork for this song as well.

In March 2020, V's first solo OST was released, titled "Sweet Night". The song was featured in the drama "Itaewon Class", and was produced, written, and sung in English by V. The song topped the iTunes charts in 118 countries.

V's last solo release prior to "Christmas Tree" was "Snow Flower", a song featuring his friend Peakboy. It was released on SoundCloud on Christmas Day 2020.

His solo songs featured on BTS albums include "Stigma", "Intro: Singularity", and "Inner Child." He also co-wrote and co-produced the group's songs "Hold Me Tight" and "Blue and Grey."

Photo Credit: HYBE / BigHit Entertainment

About "Our Beloved Summer"

Our Beloved Summer (Korean: 그 해 우리는) is directed by Kim Yoon-jin with screenplay by Lee Na-eun. The drama stars Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui.

A coming of age romantic comedy that revolves around Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-Soo (Kim Da-mi), ex-lovers who broke up with a promise to never meet again. As luck would have it, the documentary they filmed ten years ago in high school went viral and they are forced to face the cameras together again by their producer friend who seems to have feelings for Kook Yeon-Soo. The series depicts their complicated feelings and growth.

"Our Beloved Summer" premiered on SBS TV on December 6, 2021 and airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 22:00 (KST). It is also available for streaming on Netflix.