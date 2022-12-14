Justine Blazer Shares 'Love Me Some Jolly' & 'Makin' Some Magic'

Multi-genre recording artist, songwriter and producer, Justine Blazer, is making all her dreams come true this Christmas!

The newly released film Hashtag Blessed features Justine's single "Love Me Some Jolly" (written by Justine Blazer, Donna Britton and Corey Lee Barker) from her holiday album "JOLLY."

The film was written and produced by Dalea Faulkner and directed by Stephanie McBain, and spotlights talented actors and actresses, including Isabella Blake-Thomas, Mama Char and Nicholas Heard. Hashtag Blessed is available now on PureFlix, Prime Video, RedBox, Tubi and Plex. For more information, visit here.

"Love Me Some Jolly" is currently climbing the iTunes charts in both The Netherlands (#30) and Belgium (#17).

In addition, Justine's holiday single "Makin' Some Magic" (written by Justine Blazer, Shawn Sackman and Corey Lee Barker) will be featured in the upcoming film A Christmas to Treasure, written and directed by Jake Helgren. The movie stars Taylor Freyand Kyle Dean Massey and premieres on Lifetime on December 16th. Click here for more information.

Justine's single "Dancin' Through December," (written by Justine Blazer, Shay Watsonand Corey Lee Barker) from the same album, was also featured on an episode of The Young and the Restless.

"I am so happy to be a part of these new films, Hashtag Blessed and A Treasure to Christmas," Justine exclaims. "It's an absolute dream come true to be featured in two holiday films this season. I hope everyone enjoys the stories and the music that was made!"

About Justine Blazer:

Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm - earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes.

She is a member of The Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more.

Justine's music video for her popular single "Good Trouble" premiered on CMT in September of 2021 and she was up for six nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, winning Best Rock Song of the Year (songwriter). She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Producer of the Year, Best Arrangement, Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Justine received nine nominations for this year's Josie Music Awards, which took place on October 23, 2022 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. She won the 2022 Stage Fashion Trailblazer Award.

Justine released her debut blues album, "Girl Singing the Blues," on August 30, 2022. The record reached #1 on the iTunes'Top 100 Blues Albums chart, #1 on Amazon's Best Selling Vocal Blues Albums chart and #1 on Amazon's New Releases in Vocal Blues chart.

Justine also won Best Blues Song for her single "Tears of Blue" at the World Songwriting Awards.