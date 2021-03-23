Justin Nozuka Announces New EP 'then, now, & again'

Toronto-based R&B sensation Justin Nozuka announces his new EP, out April 9th via Black Box. Under the Radar remarks that "Nozuka pivots from the downtempo folk of his 2018 record, Run for Water, instead opting for a warm R&B approach, tinged with intimate soul stylings." Nozuka's single "summer night o8" and hit single "No One But You" released with Mahalia, have given a preview of this new style.

Nozuka has drawn praise previously with a duo of JUNO nominations in Canada, as well as winning an NRJ Award in France. Alongside this, he has toured internationally, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show and Good Morning America, as well as pulling in well over 100M streams to date.

The son of a Japanese father and American mother, Nozuka was born in New York City as one of seven children before relocating to Toronto following his parents' divorce. Nozuka began writing music at the age of 12, playing shows in Toronto on the burgeoning folk and singer/songwriter circuit before attracting the attention of British indie label, Outcaste Records (Joss Stone, KT Tunstall) who signed him early on in his career. Nozuka went on to join Glassnote in the US for his 2010 release, You I Wind Land and Sea, before developing his sound further, experimenting with his techniques and self-producing at his home studio which was built by himself.

