Julien's Auctions Sets World Record For The Sale Of A Clapton Guitar

Julien's Auctions kicked off its blockbuster three-day music auction event "PLAYED, WORN, & TORN: ROCK ‘N' ROLL ICONIC GUITARS AND MEMORABILIA" in high gear tonight, Thursday, November 16th, with the highly anticipated sale of one of the world's most famous and important guitars of all time, Eric Clapton's "The Fool" guitar.

This circa 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar, first stage-played by the legendary guitarist while touring the United States with iconic rock band Cream, known as Clapton's "Fool," sold for $1.27 million, the first time a Clapton guitar has sold for seven figures at auction and setting a world record for the sale of a Clapton guitar.

The guitar was acquired by The Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis with Larry Hall, Chairman of the world-renowned collection who bid on behalf of Jim Irsay at the Hard Rock Cafe Nashville. A portion of the auction proceeds of the Fool Guitar will go towards "Kicking The Stigma," The Indianapolis Colts and Irsay Family's mental health awareness initiative.

"Eric Clapton's "The Fool," one of the most important guitars in all of rock music history, has made history once again tonight at our auction," said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien's Auctions. "To have this legendary guitar that created and defined the classic rock sound that is an art masterpiece and symbol of the psychedelic "Summer of Love" era go to Jim Irsay's renowned memorabilia collection is another great privilege and hallmark of my career and a highlight of Julien's Auctions twenty-year anniversary celebration this year."

Named after the Dutch art collective, The Fool, who were commissioned to custom paint this 1964 Gibson electric guitar in a psychedelic finish, the art piece/guitar burst upon the world at a pivotal moment in music history. Clapton had just left John Mayall's Bluesbreakers to form Cream with Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker. Coming off the release of their first album, Fresh Cream in 1966, their 1967 debut U.S. tour began at New York's RKO 58th Street Theater with a cavalcade lineup of artists, including "Direct from England, The Cream and The Who." Neither band had played in the United States before and despite Cream's brief role in the show, their stunning custom-painted instruments, hairstyles and clothing made an unforgettable impact and launched their career as the world's-first supergroup.

Clapton created his influential "woman tone" sound on this guitar that remained his principal guitar for most of his career with Cream and his musical work that followed. It is perhaps the pre-eminent surviving symbol of the "Summer of Love" and of psychedelia, and it has been reproduced on countless book and magazine covers, and discussed in countless articles and videos ever since its creation.

Highlights of tonight's auction include (winning bids with BP):

Johnny Cash's owned Gibson Epiphone PR325S acoustic guitar played at a dinner for Joaquin Phoenix who would go on to play the Man in Black in the film Walk the Line: $63,500 (sold above estimate of $3,000 - $5,000)

1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst Guitar: $585,000 (sold above estimate of $300,000-$500,000)

Frank Zappa's first owned guitar– a stage and studio played "Mothers of Invention" Gibson ES5 Switchmaster electric guitar: $63,500 (sold above estimate of $20,000-$30,000)

Dolly Parton's 1970s custom made and stage worn cape: $10,160 (sold above estimate of $2,000-$3,000)

Dizzy Gillespie's Martin Committee trumpet: $76,200 (sold above estimate of $30,000-$50,000)

Eddie Van Halen's Stage-Played Hand-Striped Charvel EVH Series Electric Guitar: $117,000 (sold above estimate of $40,000 - $60,000)

Albert King's "Lucy" 1988 Flying V Style custom electric guitar gifted to the Blues Icon on his 65th Birthday by ZZ Top Legend Billy Gibbons: $63,500 (sold above estimate of $40,000 - $60,000)

Janis Joplin's 1967 Monterey Pop Festival stage-worn "Ball and Chain" amber ring: $76,200 (sold above estimate of $10,000 - $20,000)

"PLAYED, WORN, & TORN: ROCK ‘N' ROLL ICONIC GUITARS AND MEMORABILIA" continues tomorrow with traditional day sessions starting 10am CT on Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th, 2023 with over 1,000 items to be sold over the three day event being held for the first time at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville in celebration of Julien's 20th anniversary as the industry's leading rock n' roll auction house and online at juliensauctions.com A marquee lineup of historic items owned and used by music legends such as Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Prince, The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Pete Townshend, Johnny Cash, Albert King, Dolly Parton, Eddie Van Halen, Frank Zappa, Dee Dee Ramone, Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols, Slash from Guns N' Roses, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, and more will be represented.

photo credit: Julien's Auctions