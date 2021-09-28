Judah & the Lion Release New Single For THE STARLING Soundtrack

Fresh off of a performance at Firefly Festival, multi-Platinum genre-benders Judah & the Lion have released their inspiring latest single "Find Another Reason Why" as a part of the soundtrack for the Netflix Original The Starling.

The Starling is available now on Netflix.

Judah & The Lion join Grammy award winner Nate Ruess for the soundtrack along with fifteen original score tracks from Grammy-nominated composer Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049, The Invisible Man). The movie is a moving story of grief and courage with an all-star cast featuring Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, and Daveed Diggs.

"Find Another Reason Why" is the second single of 2021 for the band after "Help Me To Feel Again" was released this past May, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness month. Over their career, Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers, Nate Zuercher and Brian Macdonald) has always strived to have an open and honest conversation with fans about mental health and their own personal struggles.

