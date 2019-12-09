Joywave Shares Live Video for 'Obsession'

US creatives Joywave recently took over The Lexington in London for a one-off headline show as part of their 'Possession Sessions tour'. It was the band's first performance in the UK in five years and only their second headline appearance in the city to date and saw them play to an ecstatic, sold-out audience.



As they continue their prolific upsurge across the waters, Joywave have now shared a live video of their hit 'Obsession', which was shot during their time on the road supporting Bastille on their 'Dooms Day Tour Vol. 1 tour' across North America.

Watch below!



The ingenious, indie pop extroverts delivered faultless performances each night in front of huge crowds, showcasing their witty and seamless live presence and outstanding musicianship, with frontman Daniel Armbuster also joining Bastille on stage at each show to the delight of both band and the audience.



Joywave made a huge impression with their return earlier in 2019 with the release of the haunting single 'Like A Kennedy', which the Guardian championed as their Hottest Track of the Week and was released with a powerful and subversive video. They followed with the official version of 'Obsession', launching the track with Marvel Comics before sharing an innovative movie-trailer themed video for it, shot using 100% Kodak film.



The band have also shared the dance-inducing new track 'Blank Slate', which gives further insight into an exciting new album to come in 2020.



Joywave have evolved from the basement to the big stage following the success of their previous releases HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW? and the Top 10 Billboard Heatseekers chart album CONTENT and have collaborated with the likes of Little Simz and Mick Jenkins ('Bad Dreams') and Big Data on the smash-hit US single, 'Dangerous (Feat. Joywave)'.



Now adding the Bastille US tour support to their remarkable live resumé - which already includes tours with the likes of The Killers, Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Brandon Flowers, Walk the Moon, Bleachers, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more and performances at Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bumbershoot and Reading/Leeds festivals - Joywave are about to explode into the big league in 2020 worldwide.





