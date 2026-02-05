Joy Crookes to Play U.S. Headlining Dates This Spring in Support of New Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the announcement of her upcoming North American arena tour as special guest to Lewis Capaldi, singer-songwriter Joy Crookes has announced a run of select U.S. headline dates this April and May.

The newly announced Juniper Tour dates will see Crookes step into venues in New York, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle, around the tour with Capaldi. The performances are in support of her sophomore album, Juniper, which was released this past September. Crookes will perform material from Juniper alongside songs from her BRIT- and Mercury Prize-nominated debut Skin.

Tickets for the newly announced headline dates will be available with local presales beginning February 5 at 10:00am local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, February 6 at 10:00am local time. Go HERE to purchase tickets and see full tour routing below.

In 2025, Crookes was named War Child’s newest music ambassador, wrapped a European tour, and curated a Tate Late at London’s Tate Modern, where she performed inside Do Ho Suh’s Walk The House exhibition.

Joy Crookes 2026 North American Tour Dates:

April 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

April 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center*

April 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

April 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall*

April 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall*

April 21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

April 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

April 24 – Chicago, IL – Park West

April 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

April 28 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

May 3 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre*

May 5 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

May 7 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

*Direct support for Lewis Capaldi

Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer