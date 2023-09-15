Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track 'Can't Lose'

Jordan has also announced his debut mixtape ‘Rock ‘N’ Rave’ which is set for release on Friday 13th October.

Sep. 15, 2023

Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track 'Can't Lose'

Belfast based rapper and artist Jordan Adetunji has shared his new single ‘Can’t Lose’. Listen HERE. Today, Jordan has also announced his debut mixtape ‘Rock ‘N’ Rave’ which is set for release on Friday 13th October. In line with the mixtape dropping, Jordan will also headline BBC Introducing Live in Belfast.

Speaking about the release, Jordan says: “This song is about the attachment towards someone and being determined not to lose them even though the universe doesn’t want us to be togeth er.”

Belfast based artist Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking tracks including the hyperpop/jersey club infused ‘You & I’, ‘WOKEUP!’, ‘INVOLVED’, ‘Things You Do’ and ‘Go’, which was selected by BBC Radio 1 as their Introducing Track of the Week, the genre bending artist has rapidly been making a name for himself with sonic references ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk, jersey club, and hyperpop.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Rolling Stone UK, Dazed, Clash, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit,  i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His innovative take on music has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year. 

Jordan Adetunji continues his momentum as one of the most exciting artists to watch for 2024. His new single ‘Can’t Lose’ is out now!



