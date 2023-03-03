Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan Adetunji Releases Hyperpop and Jersey Club Fused Single 'You & I'

Jordan Adetunji Releases Hyperpop and Jersey Club Fused Single 'You & I'

‘You & I’ is out now and further cements Jordan’s position as a key artist to watch for 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji has dropped his eagerly anticipated new single 'You & I'. Deftly fusing dashes of hyperpop with the rhythms of Jersey club, the track marks a bold step forward for Jordan in his new artistic era.

Spliced with punchy hyperpop vocals and Jersey club style drums providing a danceable backbeat, 'You & I' defies sonic boundaries whilst simultaneously relating to listeners with its open lyrics on relationship struggles.

Speaking about the new single, Jordan says: 'The journey of creating this song was the most organic feeling to me in a long while. I was in constant thought about the thought of love and how we hate the feeling but love it at the same time. Rock, dance and hyperpop are my big musical interests, but when I thought 'why don't I try mixing it with Jersey club drums?' that was when I knew this was something special. It felt so fresh and new to me."

Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking rap tracks including 'WOKEUP!' and 'Insecure (Love Yourself), the genre bending artist with reference points ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk and hyperpop has rapidly been making a name for himself.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Dazed, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit, i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His unique take on music from rap through to emo has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year.

'You & I' is out now and further cements Jordan's position as a key artist to watch for 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Becca Wheeler



Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away&r Photo
Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”
Shayne Cook is a genre-bending artist traversing many an era of sounds to create magical listener experiences. His latest single is 'Miles Away,' has already received critical acclaim across the board, both from listeners and musical industry peers. The new song introduces an acoustic folk-rock pop sound that is paired with Shayne Cook's signature minimalistic musical style and striking voice.
Gary Pratts Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single “Til Your Boots Are Dirty&rdq Photo
Gary Pratt's Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single “'Til Your Boots Are Dirty”
Pittsburgh's Gary Pratt is an award-winning country musician who has gained fame on both national and international music charts. He blends the classic country sound with his unique musical approach to create songs that are toe-tappingly, boot-scoot-able, memorable and catchy.
See Your Shadow Releases New Single Whatever On The Rocks Photo
See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'
'Whatever on The Rocks' represents a milestone for SYS, as it was one of the first songs that Michael Coleman and J. Richard Murray worked on together. Released on March 3rd, 2023, the song flips the script on the usual country drinkin' love song.
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner Photo
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner
Nicolle Galyon was honored with her second CMA Triple Play Award at last night's Nashville ceremony at Saint Elle. The coveted recognition, given to songwriters for writing three No.1 songs in a 12-month period, was given to Galyon for writing hit songs “Gone” (Dierks Bentley) and “half of my hometown” (Kelsea Ballerini).

From This Author - Michael Major


Paramount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season TwoParamount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season Two
March 2, 2023

Returning to SKYMED is Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts, Aason (Ace) Nadjiwon as golden boy pilot Captain Austen Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom as no-nonsense Nurse Crystal Highway, Praneet Akilla as First Officer Chopper, Thomas Elms as cool pilot Captain Nowak, Mercedes Morris as First Officer Lexi Martine and Kheon Clarke as Nurse Tristan Green.
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award WinnerNicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner
March 2, 2023

Nicolle Galyon was honored with her second CMA Triple Play Award at last night's Nashville ceremony at Saint Elle. The coveted recognition, given to songwriters for writing three No.1 songs in a 12-month period, was given to Galyon for writing hit songs “Gone” (Dierks Bentley) and “half of my hometown” (Kelsea Ballerini).
VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series Trailer
March 2, 2023

Disney+ released the video trailer for its highly anticipated original series “The Crossover.” From Disney Branded Television, the series is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander and stars an ensemble cast of series regulars, including Derek Luke, Daveed Diggs and more.
Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh RossUniversal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross
March 2, 2023

Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.
VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic VideoVIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic Video
March 2, 2023

The new album was recorded in six days flat with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios, striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity and capturing the captivating live performance that Clyde has become revered for. Watch the new video now!
share