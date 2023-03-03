Jordan Adetunji Releases Hyperpop and Jersey Club Fused Single 'You & I'

Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji has dropped his eagerly anticipated new single 'You & I'. Deftly fusing dashes of hyperpop with the rhythms of Jersey club, the track marks a bold step forward for Jordan in his new artistic era.

Spliced with punchy hyperpop vocals and Jersey club style drums providing a danceable backbeat, 'You & I' defies sonic boundaries whilst simultaneously relating to listeners with its open lyrics on relationship struggles.

Speaking about the new single, Jordan says: 'The journey of creating this song was the most organic feeling to me in a long while. I was in constant thought about the thought of love and how we hate the feeling but love it at the same time. Rock, dance and hyperpop are my big musical interests, but when I thought 'why don't I try mixing it with Jersey club drums?' that was when I knew this was something special. It felt so fresh and new to me."

Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking rap tracks including 'WOKEUP!' and 'Insecure (Love Yourself), the genre bending artist with reference points ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk and hyperpop has rapidly been making a name for himself.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Dazed, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit, i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His unique take on music from rap through to emo has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year.

'You & I' is out now and further cements Jordan's position as a key artist to watch for 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Becca Wheeler