Jonas Blue Unveils Infectious Club Track I WANNA DANCE

Unstoppable British producer/songwriter Jonas Blue jumpstarts his summer with the release of his club-focused single 'I Wanna Dance', out now via Electronic Nature.



The first track to come from Jonas' Electronic Nature imprint, 'I Wanna Dance' is an exploration of the UK producer's clubbier tastes and an insight of what he plays in his DJ sets. Hypnotic, upbeat and featuring an infectious vocal hook, 'I Wanna Dance' is a dark and deep groover created with the dancefloor in mind.



"The 'I Wanna Dance' hook actually came to me when I was in bed and just in that lucid moment between consciousness and sleep...," says Jonas. "I jumped out of bed and recorded a voice note of the vocal hook and I went into the studio the next day fully inspired."

Listen here:



Jonas' Electronic Nature label is the home for the UK hitmaker's forthcoming specialist, club-friendly releases. Having already established his monthly radio show and successful events at London's Ministry of Sound, Electric Brixton and Hï Ibiza, under the Electronic Nature brand, launching his own label is a natural progression for the British artist.



Jonas adds, "The ethos behind the label is to embrace and channel the clubbier side of who I am, and also over time I'd also like to bring new talent through, as I have done with featured vocalists. I'd like to help nurture some of the new house and electronic music producers via releases on the label."



'I Wanna Dance' comes in the midst of a typically hectic summer for Jonas who is playing a slew of Ibiza dates. He will return to Ushuaia for both BIG by David Guetta and Martin Garrix's residencies, Ushuaia Tomorrowland and F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at Hï Ibiza this season. He is also poised for festival appearances across Europe and Asia including Tomorrowland, Mysteryland, Lollapalooza Paris and Japan's Fuji Rock Festival.



Set to become a permanent fixture in the clubs this summer, 'I Wanna Dance' displays Jonas' ability to produce fresh and exciting dancefloor tracks alongside the global smash singles he's become known for, proving he's truly a multi-faceted artist.



In an era of slow-building careers, Jonas Blue is an anomaly. He has amassed an armoury of platinum-plated hits with the singles 'Fast Car', 'Perfect Strangers', 'Mama', 'Rise', 'Polaroid', the collaboration'Back & Forth', 'What I Like About You' and 'Ritual'. With almost 7.5 billion global streams and 40 million singles sales to date - certified platinum over 120 times around the world - the 5 x BRIT Award nominee has become a mainstage DJ, pop powerhouse and critically acclaimed songwriter. Away from the charts, Jonas tours relentlessly around the world, making numerous festival appearances at the likes of Tomorrowland, We Are FSTVL, SW4 and Lollapalooza. Additionally, the hit-maker enjoyed a hugely successful Ibiza residency at superclub Hï throughout summer 2018 with additional Balearic performances at Ushuaia and Pacha. So much has changed for the man who was still making music in his dad's garage until 2017, but his drive remains the same. Jonas could afford to sit back and take stock but moving forward is what Jonas Blue is all about.





