Jon Vinyl Releases New Single 'Entice Me'

Riding on the heels of his recent JUNO nomination, R&B singer/songwriter, Jon Vinyl has dropped his stirring new track "Entice Me." Produced by Akeel Henry and John Fellner, the new single serves as a sultry, sensuous-anthem cloaked in romantic emotion.

As the first single off Vinyl's upcoming project releasing this fall, "Entice Me'' showcases an untapped level of indulgence as he serenades his lady into an enduring night of pleasure.

Written by Jon Vinyl, Benita and John Fellner, "Entice Me" illuminates another side of Vinyl's romantic life, where he embodies a newfound arousing energy. With its eloquent songcraft and Vinyl's impassioned delivery, the new single instantly captivates listeners as Vinyl presents an enticing proposal in his relationship. Vinyl bursts into a crystalline plea with his current lover as he yearns for her to allure him enough to stay the night: "You got me in the mood, sparking a flame. I don't think I can wait another day... You entice me."

Following the release of "Entice Me," Vinyl is set to drop a brand-new project this fall. Fans can keep up with the latest news on Jon Vinyl releases, shows, merchandise and more via Instagram or here.

Jon Vinyl is a JUNO-nominated, 24 year-old artist from Toronto, Ontario whose keen sense of emotion has given his listeners the ability to tap into their nostalgic moments of love through a sound that has an air of sophistication and vulnerability. Production of strummed guitar chords and waving synths fall into a soft spot between R&B and Soul, which lay the perfect framework for Vinyl's open and honest accounts of his own run-ins with love.

His work has garnered the attention of OVO Radio, along with the upper echelon of the industry like Billboard, Noisey, BBC 1Xtra, MTV, and Ebro Darden of Beats1 and Apple Music. With a debut album on the horizon, Jon's ability to translate his personal emotions into a widespread commonality amongst his listeners will unequivocally scale into even more impactful song writing.

Listen to the new single here: