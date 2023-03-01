Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jon Vinyl Joins Forces with Kenyon Dixon on 'Pressure' (Remix)

“Pressure (Remix)” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Fusing their emotive songwriting techniques and idiosyncratic vocals, JUNO-nominated artist, Jon Vinyl and Grammy-nominated, LA-based singer-songwriter, Kenyon Dixon glow on the remix of Vinyl's passionate single, "Pressure."

After performing the original single on stages across the US and Europe this past fall, the "Pressure (Remix)" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Originally released as the third single from Jon Vinyl's highly anticipated triennial EP, Palisade, the Akeel Henry (Giveon, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan), John Fellner (Emmanuel), The 25th Hour (Drake, Majid Jordan), and Kevin Kofo (Wizkid, Bryson Tiller, Dylan Sinclair) produced original track was praised for introducing an eloquent sonic avenue for Jon.

Following the release of Palisade, Jon Vinyl steadily garnered critical acclaim and career
milestones including a European Soho House tour where he received beaming international love, a US-wide opening tour for R&B/Soul artist, Tone Stith, a Cold Waves poolside concert hosted by Converse, and most recently, a TMSU Tiny Desk performance alongside Toronto's Aria Ohlsson.

With a deluxe project release on the horizon, and a slew of live performances slated for 2023, Vinyl's trajectory to stardom shows no signs of slowing down.

Listen to the new single here:



