Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jolé Releases New Single 'Hopes'

Jolé Releases New Single 'Hopes'

The track is off his upcoming EP Let Go  out May 5th.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Jolé returns with his new single "Hopes" about deep personal exploration of facing loss and impending grief, off his upcoming EP Let Go out May 5th via Nettwerk. "Hopes" builds from its gently strummed opening to a finale of stirring strings, all built around a beautiful, relatable vocal line.

"I wrote this about not being ready to say goodbye to someone, he explained. "In the chorus the line "I'm pulling my hand from your hold but I'm not ready to let go" is supposed to explain the feeling of someone gone too soon. I wrote this song after I went to say goodbye to my Gran, a very important person in my upbringing. I found myself not being able to leave and it feeling so strange knowing it would be the last time. It can be seen from many different angles but that was my perspective."

Jolé will be having an EP launch party at Strongroom, London on May 17th. Tickets available now.

Jolé went through some of the darkest times in his life, only to emerge stronger than ever before. Like most of us, the pandemic - and the isolation of lockdown - pushed unexpected challenges into his life, but he rose to every single one of them. It's a process that became a coming-of-age of sorts, marked by personal loss, fatherhood, and the patient realisation of what he wants to achieve in his life. In turn, he's embarked on a fresh journey, with a new home, a deal with esteemed independent label Nettwerk, and a daring, profoundly honest new EP, Let Go.

Let Go is his first major project in almost three years, featuring seven glorious tracks of folk-hewn songwriting, recorded in Tottenham and at Middle Farm studios in Devon. Baroque yet utterly direct, the material deals with loss, grief, and survival, as Jolé learned to re-assert his sense of self in the wake of impending fatherhood.

Raised in Frome, Somerset, Jolé was instinctively drawn to music from a young age. Real name Josh Oliver, an urge to collaboration led him to join a band, finding nationwide success before touring took them across Europe, and beyond. Once he'd been given his first taste, however, it was impossible to give up. Jolé went on to achieve extraordinary success with is 2019 self-titled debut, it's succinct simplicity conjuring visions of Bon Iver or Sufjan Stevens.

Now, freshly signed to Nettwerk, this is a key moment in the songwriter's life. Jolé has completed the strongest project of his career to date, featuring some of his bravest, most empathetic work so far. He's itching to debut his radically overhauled live show, and gain that sense of connection that the pandemic so thoroughly disrupted. Most of all, however, Jolé is looking forward to settling down in Frome, raising his children, and furthering his art.

Photo Credit: Nat Michele



Machine Gun Kellys MAINSTREAM SELLOUT LIVE to Premiere in Theaters Photo
Machine Gun Kelly's MAINSTREAM SELLOUT LIVE to Premiere in Theaters
Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts a ton of hits and fan favorites from his extensive career/set list including “Bloody Valentine,” “lonely,” “el diablo,” “my ex’s best friend,” “Till I Die,” “I Think I’m OKAY,” and more. Watch the video trailer for the concert special now!
Madeon Announces Brooklyn Mirage Show in May Photo
Madeon Announces Brooklyn Mirage Show in May
Madeon signed with Mom + Pop Music and released “Love You Back,” originally made for his album Good Faith. The fan favorite and cult classic follows his work with Lady Gaga on her hit single “911” from Chromatica, a remix of “No Fear No More” with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and the Lena Headey-directed video for “Miracle” starring Maisie Williams.
SUNANA Launch New Label With Keep The Vibe Release Photo
SUNANA Launch New Label With 'Keep The Vibe' Release
London-based DJ and production duo, SUNANA, have released their latest track, 'Keep The Vibe,' under their newly-formed label, The Vibe Arrived. Known for their upbeat tribal percussion and infectious positivity, SUNANA's latest offering is set to ignite dance floors at clubs, festivals, and warehouse raves, while also receiving heavy radio rotation for months to come.
Energy Whores To Release Latest Track Den Of Sins This Month Photo
Energy Whores To Release Latest Track 'Den Of Sins' This Month
New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, 'Den of Sins' an indie-electronica take on the classic folk song, set for release on April 24th.

From This Author - Michael Major


Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical DatesExtended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates
April 11, 2023

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
April 11, 2023

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
April 11, 2023

Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
April 11, 2023

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'
April 11, 2023

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16.
share