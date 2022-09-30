John LaMacchia Joins Quicksand Lineup For Fall Tour

John LaMacchia - notable for his work in Brooklyn hardcore/prog-metal group Candiria as well as his solo material under the name LaMacchia - will be teaming up with hardcore icons Quicksand on their upcoming tour. John will be playing guitar in Quicksand's band lineup for 13 dates, kicking off October 6 in Las Vegas and wrapping October 23 in Amityville, NY (see full dates below).

Says John: "I am truly delighted to announce that I will be playing guitar for Quicksand for a bunch of tour dates they have coming up starting October 6th in Las Vegas, NV. I have been a fan of Quicksand since their first full-length album 'Slip' came out in 1993. The band was ahead of their time and changed the game in the NYC underground music scene and have continued to inspire generations of bands to follow including my own.

Their latest album 'Distant Populations' was my favorite album that came out in 2021. The songs, the performances, the lyrical content and the production are some of the very best that Quicksand has had to offer since the band's inception. I absolutely love it and I can't wait to get on the road and support it for this run of dates.

This experience has already been so rewarding. Just rehearsing with the band and the awesome hangs we have had alone have been a blast. So to say that I am excited about this is truly an understatement. I cannot wait to get up on stage with the band and make some noise.

At this time, the band is on the road with a great tour package led by the kings of stoner rock Clutch along with one of alternative metals greatest to ever do the thing, Helmet, and opening the tour is JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers). Slinging guitar for Quicksand up until October 5th is Stephen Brodsky of Cave In, Old Man Gloom and Mutoid Man.

Steve has been a friend for many many years and he is a great guitar player and performer. So I have some pretty big shoes to fill. I'll be finishing up the Clutch tour and then also doing all of the remaining headlining dates the band has scheduled."

Most recently, John has released solo music under the name LaMacchia, releasing his solo debut album Thunderheads on May 20 via Brooklyn imprint Aqualamb Records.

See the latest video for single "Put You Down," a moody confessional with new wave and post punk influences, that was premiered by Metal Injection.

On the new material, LaMacchia pushes the envelope with a fresh experimental indie rock vibe, featuring layered sonic nuances and male-female vocal interplay that presents a dimensional new palette that is comparable to Massive Attack, Doves and Radiohead.

Previous singles from the album have included "Bled Out," a deep dive through crunchy guitars and free-falling bass, entwined with the candy-sweet vocals blend of LaMacchia and Sabrina Ellie, as well as "Angels Delight," one of the darker orchestrations on the album, featuring the lush vocals of Candice Freshko and full of pulsating electronics and evocative guitar that show off the versatile talent of LaMacchia.

Composed and recorded over the course of 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic break, Thunderheads plays like a lullaby for the apocalypse. With healthy doses of self-respect and emotional bravery that serve as a salve for our pandemic-weary heart, it allows listeners to escape a world that is falling apart with music and creativity.

In addition to John LaMacchia, who has recorded all of the guitars, vocals, keyboards and programming for Thunderheads, additional guest contributions come courtesy of Kellii Scott (Failure) on drums, Michael MacIvor (Candiria) on bass guitar, Mario Quintero (Spotlights) on keyboards and Andrea Horne (Vaureen), Candice Freshko and Sabrina Ellie on vocals.

Thunderheads is now available at Aqualamb Records' website with blue and pink vinyl variants, CD and digital options. Each purchase comes with an accompanying 100-page book filled with lush artwork, drawings, lyrics and additional content to get inside the mind of LaMacchia and the creative process. The book has additional content, videos, demos and songs that you can only access via the book.

John LaMacchia will be playing guitar in Quicksand on the following dates

Oct 6 Las Vegas NV, 24 Oxford*

Oct 8 Boise ID, Knitting Factory^

Oct 9 Portland OR, Roseland^

Oct 10 Seattle WA, Showbox SODO^

Oct 12 Salt Lake City UT, The Depot^

OCT I3 DENVER CO, FILLMORE^

Oct 14 Kansas City MO, Uptown Theatre^

Oct 15 West Des Moines IA, Val Air Ballroom^

Oct 16 Chicago IL, Concord Music Hall^

Oct 18 Columbus OH, A&R Music Bar**

Oct 19 Buffalo NY, Buffalo Iron Works**

Oct 22 Garwood NJ, Crossroads**

Oct 23 Amityville NY, Amityville Music Hall**



*With JD Pinkus

**With Shiner

^Clutch, Helmet, JD Pinkus