John Digweed Releases New Album 'Live In London'

Marking a decade since the beginning of John Digweed's "Live In" series and 3 years since the last edition, Live In Brooklyn (Output), John Digweed continues the series with its latest installment, Live In London, a recording of his most recent gig at Fabric London.

Spread over 4 x CDs, the release features the whole entire set from start to finish, boasting 57 of the best underground club tracks mixed live on Fabric's Room 1 world-famous Bodysonic sound system for everyone to enjoy. A Fabric staple since it first opened in 1999, Digweed has a long history with the club and is thrilled to be releasing a set from the renowned venue.

Live In London features tracks and remixes from Laurent Garnier, Daniel Avery, Âme, David Holmes, Radio Slave, Jonathan Kaspar, Frankey & Sandrino, Eagles & Butterflies, Nick Muir, Dino Lenny, Steve Bug, Rodriguez Jr, Hyenah, Petar Dundov, Claudya & Ripperton, MYD feat Juan Wauters, Musumeci, Sascha Funke, EdOne, SOEL, Davide Squillace & Nolan, Man Power, David Morales, Captain Mustache, Oma Nata, Randall Jones, Circulation, Raxon, Frank Maurel & Mario Franca, and many more.

Throughout its 10-year history, the series has circled the globe, with editions in Tokyo, London, Córdoba, Slovenia, Argentina, Miami, Toronto, South Beach, Montreal, and Brooklyn. Live In London not only marks the series' 10th anniversary but also 10 years since its return to Digweed's home - making this one of the most special chapters in the 'Live In' saga to date.

Listen to the new single here: