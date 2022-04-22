John Carpenter Announces FIRESTARTER Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The horror master John Carpenter has reunited with his Halloween series collaborators Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter for a visceral soundtrack to the new film adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter.

The soundtrack is set for release digitally via Back Lot Music on May 13th, the same day the film is released in theatres and streaming only on Peacock. Vinyl, CD and cassette formats are slated for October 14 from Sacred Bones. Alongside today's announcement, the trio has shared the movie's suspense-filled end title theme - listen now below.

The score marks the first official soundtrack that the team has composed together outside of the Halloween series and their inspiration and evolution as a creative team is on full display.

From the producers of The Invisible Man, Firestarter is a new take on the classic Stephen King thriller about a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers and her fight to protect herself and her family from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.

The film stars Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Firestarter is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman for Weed Road Pictures.

The Firestarter soundtrack utilizes some of the best elements of Carpenter's famous musical repertoire and charts exciting new territory. The tracks range from fist pumping sci-fi anthems to slow reverb drenched piano ballads and each utilizes a variety of sonic applications.

Skulking beats, skittering synths, crushing guitars and an ever-lurking echo come together to create an album that is atmospheric and also deeply melodic, cohesive and eclectic. These three musicians are all working at the peak of their individual and collaborative creativity and this soundtrack further solidifies them as masters of the craft.

