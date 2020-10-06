Joesef's 'Does It Make You Feel Good?' EP Out This Friday

Listen to "The Sun Is Up Forever" below!

Rising star Joesef will release his new EP Does It Make You Feel Good? this Friday 10/9 via AWAL. Joesef compiled the new collection of songs over the past few months from his apartment in Glasgow's east side - written after he got back together and consequently broke up with the subject of his debut EP Play Me Something Nice. Once again writing, recording, and producing the EP himself the theme of heartbreak is strewn throughout the songs as Joesef yearns on the title track "I don't know what the hell I've been looking for but I'm at your door."

Speaking about the new EP, Joesef explains "This EP draws a line under a relationship that i've written about in Play Me Something Nice, if that EP felt more hopeful, this is the end game. The bitterness, and the lies that stem from fading love, to the aftermath of dealing with loss and regret, and finally taking responsibility for my own actions. I don't really give much away ever, so it will always make me feel uncomfortable sharing such personal aspects of my life, but maybe if it can help me work some s out, it could help somebody else too."

Joesef's emotive soul-pop has garnered him support from the likes of Mark Ronson and Sam Smith as well as receiving praise from Clash, i-D, and Vogue.

Listen to previously-released singles "I Wonder Why ft. Loyle Carner."

Listen to "The Sun Is Up Forever" here:

Photo Credit: Nathan Jenkins

View More Music Stories Related Articles