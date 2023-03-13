Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Announce Co-Headline 'The Amplified Echoes Tour'

Tickets will be on sale starting Thursday, March 16 at 10am local time.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced their upcoming co-headline The Amplified Echoes Tour.

The 29-city run kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 in Missoula at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater, with stops across North America in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 26 in Philadelphia at Skyline Stage at the Mann. Middle Kids will be joining the tour across all dates.

Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, March 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Thursday, March 16 at 10am local time.

Citi is the official card of The Amplified Echoes Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 14 at 10am local time until Wednesday, March 15 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

THE AMPLIFIED ECHOES TOUR 2023 DATES:

Tue Jul 11 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +
Fri Jul 14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium +
Sat Jul 15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater +
Sun Jul 16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
Tue Jul 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic ^
Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre +
Fri Jul 21 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park +
Sat Jul 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^
Sun Jul 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors +
Tue Jul 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater +
Thu Jul 27 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ^
Fri Jul 28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^
Sat Jul 29 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^
Sun Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
Mon Aug 07 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall +
Tue Aug 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater ^
Wed Aug 09 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
Fri Aug 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion +
Sun Aug 13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^
Tue Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club +
Wed Aug 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^
Fri Aug 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +
Sat Aug 19 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^
Sun Aug 20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^
Mon Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach ^
Wed Aug 23 - New York, NY - SummerStage In Central Park ^
Thu Aug 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway +
Fri Aug 25 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Buffalo +
Sat Aug 26 - Philadelphia, PA -Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

+ Jimmy Eat World Closing
^ Manchester Orchestra Closing

ABOUT JIMMY EAT WORLD:

Jimmy Eat World is celebrating three decades and 10 albums of existence in 2023. The Mesa, AZ, four-piece's commercial breakthrough came with the release of several singles from their album Bleed American, with "The Middle" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaking at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total and became RIAA-certified Platinum.

Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured "Pain," which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three "chapters" of their 2021 globally streamed series Phoenix Sessions that also included Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III), performed in their entirety (available on YouTube here). Recently, they've released two independent singles, "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts," with the former charting 21 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay.



