Jimmy Eat World Releases New Album SURVIVING

To celebrate release day, Jimmy Eat World have unveiled the Jim Adkins and Michael Gill co-directed video for "555" (watch below!). One of the most poignant, soul searching tracks on Surviving, the video provides a wry, fantastical counter-balance to the song's emotional heft, with a strong 80's sci-fi influence. "555" is another deeply personal song from Jim Adkins, about resisting accepting your reality, and the damage it can cause. Speaking of the inspiration behind the new music video, Jim says:

"I've always liked the Rick Springfield video for 'Bop 'Till You Drop'. A reptilian overlord managing his minions gets overthrown by his workforce. He's kind of trying to keep them in line, but one guy breaks into song and mass rebellion ensues. From the overlord's perspective, that day was a pretty bad day.

I always thought that was funny. So 555 sees me cast as a galactic evil master, overseeing an army of cloned species doing my bidding - this is the only life they know, joining me in song in this post-apocalyptic dystopia."

Surviving is the band's most personal, ambitious album to date and frontman Jim Adkins once again proves himself as one of the most prolific songwriters in rock & roll. The 10-track album was produced by the band and Integrity Blues producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen and features current singles "Love Never" and "All The Way (Stay)" (watch the Daniel Carberry video here). An exclusive white colored vinyl is available through Independent Record Stores and www.jimmyeatworld.com. Exclusive merch bundles can also be found on the band's site.

In the lead up to release day, the acclaimed Arizona four piece appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch "Love Never" here & "All The Way (Stay)" here), played Camden's Roundhouse with Biffy Clyro at the annual Pre Q Awards show and attended the Q Awards on Wednesday. They went on to play Sheffield's Leadmill on Thursday, before hitting Birmingham's new HMV Vault tonight, Banquet Records' Pryzm tomorrow and Metropolis Studios, for a live to vinyl experience, on Sunday. Jimmy Eat World will hit be back on the road for Surviving, The Tour which kicks off on November 2nd in Fort Collins, CO. More information and tickets for the tour can be found at www.jimmyeatworld.com.

Surviving is a timely reminder of just why Jimmy Eat World are still selling out venues, headlining festivals and scoring top 10 albums as new generations of fans adopt their songs as the soundtrack to their lives.

Jimmy Eat World are Jim Adkins, Rick Burch, Tom Linton and Zach Lind.

Surviving Track List

1. Surviving

2. Criminal Energy

3. Delivery

4. 555

5. One Mil

6. All The Way (Stay)

7. Diamond

8. Love Never

9. Recommit

10. Congratulations

UK Release Week Shows:

10/19/19 Banquet Records Kingston

10/20/19 Metropolis Studios London

Surviving, The Tour Dates 2019

11/02/19 Ft. Collins, CO Washington's

11/04/19 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom

11/05/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

11/06/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee

11/08/19 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt

11/09/19 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub

11/10/19 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

11/12/19 Harrisburg, PA The Capitol Room @ HMAC

11/13/19 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom

11/15/19 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance

11/16/19 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

11/18/19 Wilmington, DE The Queen (Wilmington)

11/19/19 Richmond, VA The National

11/20/19 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

11/21/19 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

11/22/19 Orlando, FL Florida Man Music Festival

11/24/19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Riptide

12/03/19 Syracuse, NY Pajama Jam

12/04/19 Buffalo, NY Kerfuffle Before Christmas

12/05/19 New York, NY Not So Silent Night

Many, Many more dates to be announced





