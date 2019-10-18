Jimmy Eat World Releases New Album SURVIVING
To celebrate release day, Jimmy Eat World have unveiled the Jim Adkins and Michael Gill co-directed video for "555" (watch below!). One of the most poignant, soul searching tracks on Surviving, the video provides a wry, fantastical counter-balance to the song's emotional heft, with a strong 80's sci-fi influence. "555" is another deeply personal song from Jim Adkins, about resisting accepting your reality, and the damage it can cause. Speaking of the inspiration behind the new music video, Jim says:
"I've always liked the Rick Springfield video for 'Bop 'Till You Drop'. A reptilian overlord managing his minions gets overthrown by his workforce. He's kind of trying to keep them in line, but one guy breaks into song and mass rebellion ensues. From the overlord's perspective, that day was a pretty bad day.
I always thought that was funny. So 555 sees me cast as a galactic evil master, overseeing an army of cloned species doing my bidding - this is the only life they know, joining me in song in this post-apocalyptic dystopia."
Surviving is the band's most personal, ambitious album to date and frontman Jim Adkins once again proves himself as one of the most prolific songwriters in rock & roll. The 10-track album was produced by the band and Integrity Blues producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen and features current singles "Love Never" and "All The Way (Stay)" (watch the Daniel Carberry video here). An exclusive white colored vinyl is available through Independent Record Stores and www.jimmyeatworld.com. Exclusive merch bundles can also be found on the band's site.
In the lead up to release day, the acclaimed Arizona four piece appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch "Love Never" here & "All The Way (Stay)" here), played Camden's Roundhouse with Biffy Clyro at the annual Pre Q Awards show and attended the Q Awards on Wednesday. They went on to play Sheffield's Leadmill on Thursday, before hitting Birmingham's new HMV Vault tonight, Banquet Records' Pryzm tomorrow and Metropolis Studios, for a live to vinyl experience, on Sunday. Jimmy Eat World will hit be back on the road for Surviving, The Tour which kicks off on November 2nd in Fort Collins, CO. More information and tickets for the tour can be found at www.jimmyeatworld.com.
Surviving is a timely reminder of just why Jimmy Eat World are still selling out venues, headlining festivals and scoring top 10 albums as new generations of fans adopt their songs as the soundtrack to their lives.
Jimmy Eat World are Jim Adkins, Rick Burch, Tom Linton and Zach Lind.
Surviving Track List
1. Surviving
2. Criminal Energy
3. Delivery
4. 555
5. One Mil
6. All The Way (Stay)
7. Diamond
8. Love Never
9. Recommit
10. Congratulations
UK Release Week Shows:
10/19/19 Banquet Records Kingston
10/20/19 Metropolis Studios London
Surviving, The Tour Dates 2019
11/02/19 Ft. Collins, CO Washington's
11/04/19 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom
11/05/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
11/06/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee
11/08/19 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt
11/09/19 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub
11/10/19 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
11/12/19 Harrisburg, PA The Capitol Room @ HMAC
11/13/19 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom
11/15/19 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance
11/16/19 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
11/18/19 Wilmington, DE The Queen (Wilmington)
11/19/19 Richmond, VA The National
11/20/19 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
11/21/19 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
11/22/19 Orlando, FL Florida Man Music Festival
11/24/19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Riptide
12/03/19 Syracuse, NY Pajama Jam
12/04/19 Buffalo, NY Kerfuffle Before Christmas
12/05/19 New York, NY Not So Silent Night
Many, Many more dates to be announced