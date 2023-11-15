Jimmy Buffett's Classic Holiday Album 'Christmas Island' Released On Vinyl For First Time Ever

Buffett’s Christmas Island, will be released on vinyl for the first time on December 15.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Jimmy Buffett's Classic Holiday Album 'Christmas Island' Released On Vinyl For First Time Ever

As a Christmas baby, it seems befitting that the late Jimmy Buffett would most certainly release a Christmas album, his first being Christmas Island in 1996. The unmistakably chill and festive holiday record, filled with both originals and inspired covers of beloved yuletide classics was an instant smash and became a perennial favorite for Parrotheads and lovers of Christmas music alike.

In celebration of the iconic artist’s life and legacy, and just in time for the holidays, Buffett’s Christmas Island, will be released on vinyl for the first time ever on December 15 via MCA/UMe. The festive platter arrives with two vinyl options for fans to choose from: standard black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl. Pre-order Christmas Island now: https://jimmybuffett.lnk.to/ChristmasIslandVinylPR

Originally released in 1996 on CD, the platinum-selling Christmas Island hit No. 27 on Billboard 200 chart, where it spent 14 weeks and ended up becoming one of 1997’s Top 200 albums. Meanwhile, Christmas Island also spent a staggering 81 weeks on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart, peaking at No. 4.

Christmas Island was  Buffett’s first Christmas album, his 21st studio album (of 32 studio albums total), and boasts a pair of original tunes, “A Sailor's Christmas” and "Merry Christmas, Alabama (Never Far from Home),” both co-penned by Buffett himself. The album likewise features covers of seasonal classics such as “Christmas Island,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Up on the House Top,” as well as his takes on the Hawaiian-vibed “Mele Kalikimaka” (made famous by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters) and John Lennon’s protest tune-tuned-holiday-hit produced by Phil Spector, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” and more. “A Visit From St. Nicholas” (a.k.a. “Twas The Night Before Christmas”), which was a hidden track on the original CD, also appears in these two vinyl versions.

Reflecting on the album and the significance of the holiday in his life, Buffett wrote in the original liner notes: “For those of you who didn’t know, I was born on Christmas Day 1946, the day W.C. Fields died. I think this only goes to prove that God does have a sense of humor, but being born on Christmas was rough going at first. The most obvious scam was to try and double up on presents… It did not sit well with my mother, who made it known, in no uncertain terms to the aunts, uncles and cousins of the Buffett clan strung out along the Gulf coast, that she expected two presents for her bouncing baby boy-one for his birthday and one for Christmas. On the whole it worked quite well, though there were a few Scrooge like occurrences where I would get socks for my birthday and a tie for Christmas. This probably is the reason I never have liked to wear either since.”

Buffett continued, “Christmas Island is a collection of songs, not ladled over with sugary sentimentality and not too far out there in the strange corridors down which my mind sometimes wanders, and I hope it is what you would expect from the Christmas War baby turned island boy born on the day W.C. Fields died.”

This special Christmas Island release celebrates Buffett’s unmatched legacy of breezy, timeless storytelling about beachy escapism and cocktail-fueled adventures which, in 2006, led to his induction into the Nashville Songwriting Hall of Fame. Lovingly described by the New York Times as a “folk hero,” Buffett, who sold more than 40 million albums in his lifetime, passed away in September 2023 at age 76.

Buffett’s fanbase of “Parrotheads,” as loyal as they are legion, fittingly mourned his loss with celebrations of life including a colorful parade in Key West, Fla. and a trio of festivities in Baton Rouge, La. Within days of his passing, Buffett’s greatest hits album, Songs You Know by Heart: Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hit(s), jumped to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

A patron saint of partying and bringer of bliss, with this reissue of Christmas Island, Buffett continues, even in absentia, to imbue fans’ holiday season with joy. The album teems with steel drums, sunny dispositions, and all the Margaritaville vibes you could desire, prompting Entertainment Weekly to remark, upon Christmas Island's wintry release, “You might find yourself wishing you were marooned on an island.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainments New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With On And On Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainment's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With 'On And On'

A fresh, new, K-Pop boy group is bursting onto the scene from FNC Entertainment! The seven-member AMPERS&ONE has debuted today with their highly anticipated debut album 'AMPERSAND ONE', which is now available on all streaming platforms! Listen to the album here and check out the music video for title track 'On And On'!

2
Michael Nau Releases New Single Tiny Flakes Photo
Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'

The singer-songwriter’s relaxed attitude toward making records is discernible in the sound. Awhile back, veteran producer and engineer Adrien Olsen (The Killers, Lucy Dacus, Fruit Bats), approached him about recording in his Richmond, Virginia-based studio. For the first time in a while, Michael had some sessions on the calendar.

3
Kid Souf Drops Catchy Pop Track Party Favors Photo
Kid Souf Drops Catchy Pop Track 'Party Favors'

Kid Souf electrifies the scene with his catchy pop track, 'Party Favors'. Reflecting on a past relationship, he channels his pain into a cathartic experience.

4
Leo Sawikin Releases New York Im Coming Home Today Photo
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'

New York City singer / songwriter Leo Sawikin released “New York I’m Coming Home” - the fourth single off his upcoming summer 2024 album release recorded at Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard’s Studio Litho in Seattle with producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Modest Mouse, The Shins). 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'
O.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special GuestsO.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special Guests
Priscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBellePriscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBelle

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS