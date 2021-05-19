Jesse Roper Premieres New Single 'Does Anybody Know'

Canadian rocker Jesse Roper continues to tease music from an upcoming album due later in 2021, dropping a serendipitous, Motown-infused new single, "Does Anybody Know" today. Roper hit the studio earlier this year with JUNO nominated producer Gus Van Go (Arkells/Sam Roberts Band/The Stills) in Brooklyn, NY. Listen below.



Discussing how the track came about Roper, notes, "It was kind of funny how the song came about. I'd been listening to a lot of Leon Bridges at the time and it was just a matter of time before I wrote something in that fashion. The song is about a guy who's been dumped and is confused and looking for his ex all around town. I was in a relationship when I wrote it, so it had no particular meaning to me. But months later, after I got home from a long tour, my girlfriend met me at her door and informed me that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with me. I was shocked and hurt and suffering from all those feelings. The song now felt like foreshadowing to my own future, and I was almost embarrassed to sing it.



But Gus loved it, and went straight to it. The song came together quickly and it was my introduction to his way of doing things, which I immediately loved. The tones were rich and the song ended up being really groovy. It was also the first song that Josh Dion played drums on. That guy is next level pro and my mind kind of blew watching him lay it down in one take.



It's one of my favourites off the upcoming album. I've since played it to the girl who broke up with me. She loves it too. And now we're actually back together. Maybe because she liked the song. I don't know."



"Does Anybody Know" follows the March single "Horizons," showcasing a new side to Roper's musicality with a focus on his powerhouse of a voice. Roper is quick to give credit to working with Van Go, who pushed him to explore new musical directions. "Recording with Gus helped take things to a whole new level. Everything was broken down to the finest details and nothing was allowed to sit at just 'ok'. He really cared where the songs were headed and that they ended up just right. It was all about getting the vibe right." And right it is.

Listen here: