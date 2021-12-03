Jesse Cook Releases 'Libre' Album

Jesse Cook - the multi-Platinum/Gold award-winning and internationally acclaimed producer, composer, and guitarist - has released his 11th studio album, Libre. Out today via Jesse's own Coach House label imprint, distributed by Outside Music/Redeye, the 10-track album combines Cook's iconic Spanish guitar flair with Algerian multi-instrumentalist Fethi Nadjem, modern trap rhythms and 808 beats.

Libre arrives alongside the album's stand out track, "Number 5," and its music video.

"I wrote and recorded Libre during the pandemic when, like most people, I was longing for freedom," Cook shares of the new project. "My music was my escape from the four walls that surrounded me, and the storm that was swirling outside."

The inspiration for Libre came from a long summer-day drive with his 14-year old, Cook reveals. "My daughter entertained me with her favorite playlists, much of which were trap and 808-inspired. I loved them too, and a question was planted in my mind: 'what would my music sound like mixed with those sounds?'"

Cook also recently announced the first leg of his 2022 U.S. "Tempest II" Tour. The tour was originally set to take place in 2020 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed debut album, Tempest. Launching in Spokane, WA on January 19 at Bing Crosby Theater and spanning 43-dates, the trek will take Cook and his band through the West Coast, Midwest and the Northeast. View the complete tour itinerary here to find more information and to purchase tickets.

It's been more than 25 years since the internationally-lauded virtuoso first stepped onto the scene with his now-iconic release, Tempest. In the time since, he's come to hold ten Gold and Platinum studio albums with a combined sales of two+ million copies, five concert DVDs and live discs, five PBS specials, and multiple awards - a JUNO win, 11 nominations, three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, a Gemini, and an Acoustic Guitar Magazine Player's Choice Silver Award.

The digital convergence of the past several years has also resulted in Cook's music streaming in rather impressive numbers across a series of platforms; by September 2021, his Spotify stats had surpassed 55+ million, and plays on Pandora soared beyond the 300+ million milestone. YouTube's universal visual appeal has also grown steadily for Cook's connection with audiences, with his channel accumulating upwards of 25+ million views since 2010.

Listen to the album here:

Watch the new music video here: